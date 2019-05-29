Black Mountain Systems Announces Acquisition by Vista Equity Partners

|By Business Wire
|
|May 29, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
Black Mountain Systems, LLC (“Black Mountain”), the leading provider of innovative workflow software solutions to credit investors and alternative asset managers, announced today that it is being acquired by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.
Vista’s investment in Black Mountain will help drive the software company’s continued growth domestically and internationally, while also providing new capital to invest in the development of Black Mountain’s state of the art platform and tailored solutions for data aggregation, process management, and business reporting.
“We’re thrilled to become a part of the Vista family and look forward to the myriad of ways that their investment will help us grow our company, better serve our customers, and expand our team,” said Black Mountain founder and co-CEO Kevin MacDonald. “We look forward to working with them as we enter this next chapter.”
“This investment is a significant milestone for our company, our employees, and our customers,” said Black Mountain co-CEO Andy Horwitz. “We’ve already established ourselves as the market leader in workflow software for credit, structured credit, and alternative asset managers and now we have a partner in Vista who will help us leverage and build upon that leadership position with financial and intellectual capital to accelerate our growth.”
Black Mountain’s software and data aggregation capabilities provide mission critical solutions and valuable insights to a customer base that includes 50 of the top 100 Collateralized Loan Obligation managers, leading private debt funds, commercial banks and alternative asset managers, representing more than two trillion dollars in total assets under management.
“Black Mountain has long been the standard-bearer for process management and portfolio monitoring solutions in its field,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. “We’re looking forward to working with this talented and innovative company to push it even further ahead of the competition, unlocking new value for both customers and stakeholders.”
Black Mountain’s current investor, Stone Point Capital LLC (“Stone Point”), acquired the software company in 2015. Stone Point will exit its partnership with Black Mountain upon its sale to Vista, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
“We thank Andy Horwitz, Kevin MacDonald and the Black Mountain team for an outstanding partnership,” said Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point. “Black Mountain has achieved significant growth in revenue and profitability since our investment in 2015, and we wish the company much continued success under Vista’s ownership.”
Jefferies LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Black Mountain, and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP was the company’s legal advisor. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as financial advisor to Vista, and Kirkland & Ellis served as Vista’s legal advisor.
About Black Mountain Systems
Black Mountain is a software company that offers highly configurable solutions including portfolio management, trade order management, compliance, research management, investment accounting, performance attribution, customer relationship management, investor reporting, enterprise data management and data warehousing. Clients consist of many of the world's leading investment managers, credit funds, hedge funds, private equity, direct lenders and banks who use the company’s platform to manage all varieties of loans, fixed income, alternatives, derivatives, equities, and FX. Black Mountain's software can be configured to model any business process, store any data, integrate with any system, and provide transparency for all of the above in any format. For more information about Black Mountain visit: www.blackmountainsystems.com
About Vista Equity Partners
Vista Equity Partners is a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco and more than $46 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.
About Stone Point Capital
Stone Point Capital LLC is a financial services-focused private equity firm based in Greenwich, CT. The firm has raised and managed seven private equity funds – the Trident Funds – with aggregate committed capital of approximately $19 billion. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry, including asset and wealth management; advisory, broker-dealers and merchant trading; banking institutions; HR benefits and employer services; insurance underwriting; insurance distribution and services; managed care and healthcare services; outsourcing and technology; real estate finance and services; and specialty finance and non-bank lending. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.
