Alyce Teams Up with Two Boston Nonprofits to Bring Socially-Conscious Door Opener to B2B Sales and Marketing

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Alyce Inc. (“Alyce”), the Boston startup that’s redefining direct mail and swag, today announced that it has partnered with two local nonprofits, Artists For Humanity (AFH) and ArtLifting, to bring original art prints from under-resourced Boston teens and artists who are homeless or have disabilities, to its Gallery Edition gift invitation. The partnership offers AFH and ArtLifting artists national exposure for their artwork while giving marketing and sales teams on the Alyce platform the ability to delight prospects and customers while also giving back.
Alyce gives sales reps the ability to break through the noise and engage with their prospects in a real and meaningful way through gifting—and allows marketing to report on the performance of their direct mail efforts. The Gallery Edition of Alyce’s physical gift invitation will feature a high-quality print of an original artwork from an AFH or ArtLifting artist inlaid in the box top and the story of the artist contained within.
“Both Artists For Humanity and ArtLifting are doing incredibly important, impactful work and we are honored to help further their missions with these partnerships,” said Greg Segall, founder and CEO of Alyce. “We’re also thrilled to be able to facilitate more giving back on behalf of marketers and sales reps, and through our exclusive agreement with ArtLifting, offer the only socially-conscious door opener in B2B marketing with the Gallery Edition.”
ArtLifting empowers artists living with homelessness or disabilities through the celebration and sale of their artwork. ArtLifting offers its artists the chance to secure their own income through the sale of original paintings, prints, and products. Every artist earns 55 percent of the profit from each sale; another one percent goes toward strengthening art programming at social service agencies, shelters, and disability centers. ArtLifting has impacted artists in 21 states and customers in 46 states and 5 continents.
“Our goal is to increase opportunity for our amazing artists who are homeless and have disabilities. We constantly think about how we can help artists earn endless amounts of money from each artwork they create. We are excited to have Alyce’s team sell our artists’ work with this innovative new product,” said Liz Powers, ArtLifting’s Co-Founder and Chief Happiness Spreader.
Artists For Humanity (AFH) employs enterprising teens from Boston neighborhoods to work in collaboration with its professional art and design mentors. Its pioneering social enterprise produces innovative multimedia projects commissioned by businesses and individuals across Boston and beyond. With one of the largest collections of youth-created works in the country, AFH became a perfect partner for Alyce, who now features AFH art on its Gallery Edition gift invitations and hired AFH for other exciting projects as well. Learn more at afhboston.org.
“Watching the teens go above and beyond to design boxes and graphics for Alyce and witnessing their level of engagement with the commission was truly inspiring. We’re thrilled to work with a company that embeds social equity into their business practices,” said founding Executive and Artistic Director Susan Rodgerson.
The Alyce model is all about building real, human relationships through giving gifts people actually want and making it all about their interests. This includes eye-catching door openers like the Gallery Edition box with original artwork prints which contains within an invitation to accept, exchange or donate the selected gift. More than 10 percent of Alyce’s redeemed gifts are donated to a charity of the recipient’s choice.
The Gallery Edition gift invitation boxes are now available for customers using the Alyce platform.
ABOUT ALYCE
Alyce is the AI-powered platform that’s redefining direct mail, swag and gifts with its scalable, sustainable, hyper-personalized approach to account-based marketing. Alyce builds real, human relationships that deliver up to twice the named account penetration versus traditional approaches. Founded in December of 2015, Alyce is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.alyce.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005272/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498