Avaya Cloud Solutions Help Create Enhanced Customer Experiences, Drive Business Growth and Reduce Costs for More Customers Globally

|May 29, 2019 08:10 AM EDT
Avaya ENGAGE® Latin America 2019-- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, continues to see increased adoption of its cloud solutions across a wide range of industries including financial services, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceutical, energy, government agencies, hospitality and more. Organizations of all kinds are choosing Avaya OneCloud solutions to deliver improved customer experiences.
Avaya OneCloud for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), provide enterprise organizations with a fast, convenient and automated path to the benefits of cloud communications. Avaya has approximately 3.7 million cloud seats between its public and private offerings, and continues to experience significant growth in new cloud customers. The company will showcase Avaya OneCloud solutions and more, at its ENGAGE Latin America user conference being held at the Banamex Convention Center in Mexico City, May 30, 2019.
The Youth Olympic Games, organized by the International Olympic Committee since 2010, involve over four thousand athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 from 206 countries competing in over 32 sports in multiple locations. For the most recent games, host city Buenos Aires, Argentina chose Avaya OneCloud as the communication infrastructure for the 19 locations. The operation demanded 24/7 service for the 12 days of the games. “The Avaya cloud solution was the main means of communication linking the various technology centers supporting the event. Avaya is a solid brand, with a proven track record, a robust cloud solution and good technical performance,” explained Sergio Richetti, general director of infrastructure for the Buenos Aires information systems agency.
REGUM is a financial technology services company dedicated to training, consulting and investment services in the financial market with offices in Chile, Uruguay and soon in Peru. “Our growth at a regional level required a cloud communication solution that would allow us to be interconnected, without losing the closeness with our customers, which is the main value of our business. With the Avaya OneCloud solution we can open offices anywhere in the world and quickly connect them. Among other features, this solution allows us to record our sales calls, which has helped us to significantly improve our services,” said Rodolfo Grela, Director and General Manager, REGUM.
Impower Solutions provides technology and services enabling impactful digital communication between businesses and customers, serving more than 20,000 organizations with direct, private and scalable messaging solutions. “Avaya OneCloud has made it easy for our customers to scale up to thousands of end-users quickly and easily, and we can spin up new use cases in a matter of hours,” said Adi Bittan, Impower co-Founder and CEO. “It also provides a development platform and APIs to communications-enable any applications, workflow or business process, and we view Avaya OneCloud as a platform that not only meets our needs today, but can also meet them in the future. We are well-positioned for growth, and Avaya is a key partner for us in our journey.”
Based in Toronto, Canada, Stacey Cohen Design (SCD) is a fast-growing, residential and commercial design firm. For small businesses, presenting a professional image to existing and potential clients is critical. SCD knew it was time for a change and made the switch to a Powered By Avaya IX cloud solution for unified communications. “Avaya made it easy for us to move to the cloud,” said CEO Stacey Cohen. “Powered By Avaya IX is a good value, and having all communications under one umbrella has done great things for us.”
“Avaya is committed to delivering solutions that help enable our customers to create enhanced experiences across their business,” said Gaurav Passi, President, cloud business group, Avaya. “We are seeing increased traction in adoption across all parts of our cloud portfolio. We now have over 3.7 million cloud seats globally, and we’re excited to help companies across diverse industries find the right mix of cloud deployment options for unified communications and contact center the way that best meets their needs.”
Avaya OneCloud UC and CC solutions are provided through a network of data centers for availability in 34 countries. The company will continue to expand its network of global data centers in the coming months to meet the growing needs of customers worldwide.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
