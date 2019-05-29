StorONE Hires New CFO to Support the Accelerated Growth of the Company

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019 08:12 AM EDT
StorONE today named operations and finance veteran Gil Vassoly as its new CFO. Vassoly’s addition will support the accelerated growth of the company and he will also be responsible for managing the company’s financials – including fiscal planning, mitigating risks, and reporting and analysis – to help ensure that StorONE retains its leadership position in the high-performance, enterprise-class storage market. He reports directly to company co-founder and CEO Gal Naor.
Vassoly has nearly two decades of experience accelerating growth, creating and sustaining leading-edge technology companies and other world-class global organizations. He has leveraged this experience to develop and execute transformation and restructuring plans, as well as growth opportunities, with a focus on profitability, cash flow and value creation.
Vassoly comes to StorONE from Gibbs International Inc., where he served as the COO and CFO. Prior to Gibbs International, he served as a principal at a private equity firm, The Gore Group. Previously, Vassoly worked in a variety of management and executive positions within KLA and was an audit manager at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance from The College of Management, the school of business administration.
“I am excited to step into a new role at a well-established company like StorONE and look forward to helping ensure that it is properly positioned from a financial standpoint to accommodate and accelerate its success during this next growth phase,” said Vassoly. “With a strong patent portfolio, innovative approach to storage, and massive investment in research and development of its software, it is an exciting time to join the company and play a key role in delivering continued success.”
StorONE’s TRU™ SDS patented technology is the most complete storage software solution on the market. It is the first and only software solution that can be used for an all-flash or hybrid array, virtual storage, secondary storage, or cloud storage, and that supports all protocols (block, file and object), all powered by the same software. As the only storage vendor to enable high performance, capacity and virtual appliance in a single software solution, StorONE offers more flexibility, to eliminate the need for future planning so companies can grow their IT resources as they need.
“For the past 8 years, we have been quietly developing a game-changing technology while simultaneously building a strong management team that will ensure we are optimally positioned for success,” said Gal Naor, StorONE co-founder and CEO. “We welcome Gil to our leadership team and we look forward to his contributions to our company. We are counting on him to ensure our optimal financial health so that we can best continue to deliver a new generation of enterprise storage software that deliver enterprise-class storage, high performance, complete data protection and no performance degradation, all with lower cost than the cloud.”
About StorONE
StorONE was created to prove that for the first time, enterprises no longer have to compromise to solve their biggest data performance, protection and complexity issues. StorONE’s TRU™ SDS is the most complete storage software solution on the market. It is the first and only software solution that can be used for an all-flash or hybrid array, virtual storage, secondary storage, or cloud storage, and that supports all protocols (block, file and object) – all powered by the same software. At the same time, the StorONE software delivers complete optimization of any hardware, and it is completely future proof. This creates a dramatic reduction in the cost and management of enterprise storage and maximizes flexibility to take advantage of the most recent hardware innovations, making the life of the data center manager easier. StorONE is led by a team with a proven track record of changing the data storage industry and backed by a board that includes industry visionaries from three of the largest companies in the world. StorONE has filed more than 50 patents and has attracted investments from leading venture capital firms and drive manufacturers like Seagate. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
