Immersion Appoints Jared Smith as Vice President of Worldwide Sales

May 29, 2019
Immersion Corporation (Nasdaq: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced the appointment of Jared Smith as the company’s Vice President of Worldwide Sales. In this executive role, Jared will lead Immersion’s worldwide sales and business development organization.
“The transformation of Immersion into a world-class technology provider continues, and Jared brings tremendous sales and technology licensing leadership experience to the company,” commented Ramzi Haidamus, Immersion CEO. “He’s an outstanding fit as we move to execute on our technology and licensing strategy in automotive, gaming, mobile, and IoT. I’m excited to have him join our team.”
Jared has served in sales, business development, and partnership executive roles for over 20 years in the technology industry. Prior to joining Immersion, Jared was Vice President, Strategic Alliances at Arm Ltd., where he led adoption of Arm’s technologies with OEMs and service providers in the mobile, infrastructure, and IoT market verticals. Earlier in his career, Jared was VP of Licensing and Business Development at Rambus Inc., where he negotiated and closed major IP license agreements with a range of leading OEM and technology companies including Samsung, Panasonic, and Toshiba.
“I’m excited to join and play a leading role driving Immersion’s future,” said Smith. “I especially look forward to working with Immersion’s customers and partners globally to bring new digital experiences to their end users.”
Jared holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Santa Clara University.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,600 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statement regarding transformation of Immersion into a world-class technology provider continues, and the statement regarding Immersion’s technology and licensing strategy.
Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in product development efforts (including with respect to Immersion’s touch feedback technology) by Immersion and its licensees; unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation efforts by Immersion's licensees; unanticipated changes in the markets in which Immersion operates; adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion's products or third party products incorporating Immersion's technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as a critical user experience. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.
For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.
Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
