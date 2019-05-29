High-Profile Authors at Barnes & Noble in June Include Sarah Dessen, Tan France, Bobby Hundreds, David Sedaris, George F. Will, And Many More

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced June’s notable lineup of author events. Fans can come to Barnes & Noble throughout June to meet bestselling Young Adult author Sarah Dessen, television star Tan France, designer Bobby Hundreds, writer and humorist David Sedaris, and Washington Post columnist and bestselling author George F. Will.
Below are just some of the events Barnes & Noble is hosting this June. Customers can visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator to find more great authors and events in their area.
- Jim Acosta, The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City on June 11 at 7 PM.
- Sarah Blake, The Guest Book (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition), Barnes & Noble Fairfax in Fairfax, VA, on June 11 at 7 PM.
- Sarah Dessen, The Rest of the Story, Barnes & Noble Wolf Chase Galleria in Memphis, TN, on June 6 at 6:30 PM and Barnes & Noble Eastchester in Scarsdale, NY, on June 15 at 3 PM.
- Janet Evanovich, The Big Kahuna (Fox and O’Hare Series #6), Barnes & Noble Suburban in Knoxville, TN, on June 15 at 2 PM.
- Tan France, Naturally Tan, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City on June 3 at 7 PM.
- Dorothea Benton Frank, Queen Bee, Barnes & Noble Towne Centre in Mt. Pleasant, SC, on June 1 at 3 PM.
- Bobby Hundreds, This Is Not a T-Shirt: A Brand, a Culture, a Community—A Life In Streetwear, Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles on June 25 at 7 PM.
- Mark Levin, Unfreedom of the Press, Barnes & Noble Tysons Corner Mall in McLean, VA, on June 1 at 10 AM.
- James S. Murray, The Brink: An Awakened Novel, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City on June 17 at 6:30 PM; Barnes & Noble Princeton/Market Fair in Princeton, NJ, on June 19 at 7 PM; Barnes & Noble Roseville in Roseville, CA, on June 21 at 5 PM; and Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles on June 22 at 2 PM.
- Christopher Paolini - Barnes & Noble Author Residency Tour, The Fork, The Witch, and the Worm: Tales From Alagaësia (Volume I: Eragon), Barnes & Noble Edina in Edina, MN, on June 9 at 1 PM and Barnes & Noble Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO, on June 14 at 2 PM.
- Pete Rose, Play Hungry: The Making of a Baseball Player, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City on June 5 at 1 PM.
- David Sedaris, Calypso, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City on June 8 at 1 PM.
- Randy Travis, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life, Barnes & Noble Cool Springs in Brentwood, TN, on June 8 at 1 PM.
- The Try Guys, The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles on June 20 at 7 PM.
- George F. Will, The Conservative Sensibility, Barnes & Noble Ashburn in Ashburn, VA, on June 18 at 6 PM.
Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list and stay tuned for the next announcement of exciting events in July.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005446/en/
