GSMA MOBILE 360 – LATIN AMERICA ABORDA TEMA-CHAVE: A REGIÃO ESTÁ PRONTA PARA TORNAR 5G UMA REALIDADE?

May 29, 2019
A GSMA apresentou hoje mais detalhes sobre a próxima conferência Mobile 360 Series - Latin America, que se realiza de 4 a 6 de junho de 2019 no Hilton Mexico City Reforma, na Cidade do México. O evento reunirá CEOs, empreendedores e representantes de governo para discutir os tópicos mais relevantes da indústria móvel no momento, incluindo a chegada do 5G e o desenvolvimento de inteligência artificial, Internet das Coisas, Big Data e blockchain. O foco será abordar como a América Latina pode adotar as mais recentes inovações e, ao mesmo tempo, melhorar e expandir o uso de tecnologias existentes para acelerar a transformação digital de empresas e sociedades.
A menos de uma semana para o evento, a GSMA anunciou a nova lista de palestrantes confirmados para subir ao palco da conferência principal, incluindo:
- Javier Jiménez Espriú, secretário de Comunicações e Transporte, México
- Gabriel Oswaldo Contreras, Comissário Presidente, IFT Mexico
- Salma Jalife, subsecretária de Comunicações e Desenvolvimento Tecnológico, México
- Eduardo Gutierrez, presidente da IBM México
- Monica Aspe, vice-presidente de Assuntos Externos da AT&T México
- Tomas Helou, vice-presidente sênior e gerente geral, SAP Concur na América Latina, SAP
- Gabriel Cortina, Country Manager, Wayra Mexico
Esses executivos são os mais recentes a se juntar à expressiva lista de líderes divulgada anteriormente:
- Carlos Slim Domit, presidente do conselho, América Móvil
- Carlos Alberto Morales Paulin, CEO,Telefónica México
- Byungki Oh, vice-president, Korea Telecom
- Osvaldo Di Campli, presidente da Nokia na América Latina
- Mats Granryd, diretor geral, GSMA
4YFN: Levando a inovação das startups para a tecnologia móvel e um novo programa de aceleração internacional
O 4YFN, iniciativa de startups da GSMA, acontecerá pela segunda vez no Mobile 360 Series, apresentando as startups mais promissoras da América Latina, incluindo Medicheck, Napify, Buro de Identidade Digital, Sytex (SitePlan), Documaster, Ecocarrier, Guruhotel, Lytica, S4iot e Springlabs.
Este ano, o 4YFN inaugurará sua parceria com o acelerador Expert Dojo, sediado em Los Angeles, que lançará seu programa acelerador internacional de US$ 100 mil no Mobile 360. O 4YFN fez parceria com 10 das principais comunidades de startups da região, que incluem Endeavour, Finnovista, Impulsa, Kamay Ventures, NXTP Labs, Startupbootcamp, Trepcamp, Unreasonable México, The Venture City e Wasabi Ventures.
Para obter mais informações, acesse www.mobile360series.com/latin-america-es/overview/sponsors-partners/4yfn-startup-zone/
Novidades em 2019: sessões abertas para participantes free passes
No dia 6 de junho, a Associação Nacional Mexicana de Telecomunicações (ANATEL) realizará um summit focado em modelos de sucesso para a implantação de infraestrutura na América Latina. A sessão abordará assuntos importantes que interessam às autoridades locais, incluindo a relação entre saúde e telecomunicações. No mesmo dia, o BID Invest, braço do setor privado do Banco Interamericano de Desenvolvimento (BID), sediará o IDB Invest IoT Summit, um evento exclusivo que combinará palestras, grupos de discussão e oportunidades de networking para reunir as empresas de IoT mais inovadoras da América Latina com líderes globais de tecnologia.
Essas atividades estão abertas a todos os participantes, com passes gratuitos especiais disponíveis em www.mobile360series.com/latin-america/agenda/apply-to-attend-workshop
Workshops e reuniões: Insights para as operadoras móveis
Os programas para parceiros do Mobile 360 - Latin America oferecem aos participantes a oportunidade de estabelecer relações e aprender novas ideias e melhores práticas com algumas das principais organizações do ecossistema digital. No dia 4 de junho, a Hitachi Consulting ministrará uma sessão sobre como as operadoras móveis podem aproveitar os dados da rede para impulsionar o crescimento da receita e otimizar as experiências dos clientes com soluções de IA e machine learning. No dia 6, a Amdocs oferecerá um workshop que mergulhará na experiência 5G para consumidores e empresas.
O programa de atividades paralelas completa-se com três atividades lideradas pela GSMA. O Fórum de Estratégia e Inovação da América Latina (LSIF) examinará tendências disruptivas do setor e modelos de negócios lucrativos para operadoras móveis. A questão da igualdade de gênero será abordada na Mesa Redonda sobre Gênero, que abordará os benefícios da diversidade nos setores de tecnologia. Por último, o Programa GSMA Future Networks abrigará o vigésimo quarto GSMA RCS Business Messaging Lab, voltado para empresas interessadas em se aventurar nessa nova forma de envio de mensagens.
Para mais informações e inscrições, visite www.mobile360series.com/latinamerica/agenda/apply-to-attend-workshop
Patrocinadores do Mobile 360 – Latin America
Líderes do setor que apoiam o evento incluem a Claro e a Telcel (Host Sponsors); Wings Mobile Telecom (Patrocinador Principal); (Headline Sponsor); AT&T, ETIYA, Hitachi Consulting e Huawei (Industry Sponsors).
Fique por dentro do Mobile 360 - Latin America
As inscrições para o Mobile 360 - Latin América estão abertas no site www.mobile360series.com/latin-america/attend/attendee-registration. Para mais informações sobre o evento, visite www.mobile360series.com/latin-america. Acompanhe as atualizações do Mobile 360 - Latin América usando as hashtags #Mobile360 #LatinAmerica e seguindo @GSMALatam e @GSMAEvents no Twitter e GSMA Latin America no LinkedIn.
Sobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras móveis em todo o mundo, reunindo mais de 750 operadoras e quase 400 companhias do ecossistema móvel, incluindo fabricantes de dispositivos móveis e portáteis, companhias de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e companhias de Internet. A GSMA também produz os principais eventos da indústria como o MWC, realizado anualmente em Barcelona, Los Angeles e Xangai, e a série de conferências regionais Mobile 360.
Para mais informações, visite o website corporativo da GSMA em www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA.
