GSMA MOBILE 360 – LATIN AMERICA ABORDARÁ UN INTERROGANTE CLAVE: ¿ESTÁ LA REGIÓN LISTA PARA EL 5G?

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
La GSMA brindó hoy nuevos detalles sobre su próxima conferencia Mobile 360 Series – Latin America, que tendrá lugar del 4 al 6 de junio de 2019 en el Hilton Mexico City Reforma de la Ciudad de México. El evento reunirá a directores ejecutivos, innovadores y funcionarios de gobierno para debatir los temas más relevantes y actuales de la industria, incluyendo la llegada del 5G y el desarrollo de la inteligencia artificial, Internet de las Cosas (IoT), Big Data, y blockchain, entre otros. El foco estará en analizar cómo puede América Latina adoptar las más recientes innovaciones y, a la vez, mejorar y expandir el uso de tecnologías existentes para acelerar la transformación digital de los negocios y las sociedades.
A una semana del evento, la GSMA anunció nuevos oradores confirmados para la conferencia principal, incluyendo:
- Javier Jiménez Espriú, Secretario de Comunicaciones y Transportes, México
- Gabriel Oswaldo Contreras, Comisionado Presidente del IFT, México
- Salma Jalife, Subsecretaria de Comunicaciones y Desarrollo Tecnológico, México
- Eduardo Gutiérrez, Presidente, IBM México
- Mónica Aspe, Vicepresidenta de Asuntos Externos, AT&T México
- Tomas Helou, VP Senior y Director General, SAP Concur en América Latina, SAP
- Gabriel Cortina, Director, Wayra México
Estos ejecutivos se unen a una lista de líderes de primer nivel ya confirmados, incluyendo:
- Carlos Slim Domit, Presidente del Directorio, América Móvil
- Carlos Alberto Morales Paulin, CEO, Telefónica México
- Byungki Oh, Vicepresidente, Korea Telecom
- Osvaldo Di Campli, Presidente de América Latina, Nokia
- Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
4YFN: Innovación en tecnología móvil y nuevo programa internacional de aceleración
4YFN (Four Years from Now), la plataforma para start-ups de la GSMA, estará presente por segunda vez en una conferencia Mobile 360 Series, exponiendo las start-ups más prometedoras de América Latina, incluidas Medicheck, Napify, Buro de Identidad Digital, Sytex (SitePlan), Documaster, Ecocarrier, Guruhotel, Lytica, S4iot y Springlabs.
Este año, 4YFN inaugurará su sociedad con el fondo acelerador de Los Ángeles Expert Dojo, que lanzará su programa internacional de aceleración de USD 100 mil en el evento. Para esta edición, 4YFN se asoció con 10 comunidades de start-ups líderes de la región: Endeavor, Finnovista, Impulsa, Kamay Ventures, NXTP Labs, Startupbootcamp, Trepcamp, Unreasonable Mexico, The Venture City y Wasabi Ventures.
Para obtener más información, visite: www.mobile360series.com/latin-america-es/overview/sponsors-partners/4yfn-startup-zone/
Novedades 2019: Sesiones abiertas con pases gratuitos
El 6 de junio, la Asociación Nacional de Telecomunicaciones de México (ANATEL) celebrará una cumbre centrada en modelos exitosos para el desarrollo de infraestructura en América Latina. La sesión abordará temas de relevancia para las autoridades locales, incluida la relación entre salud y telecomunicaciones. Ese mismo día, BID Invest, el brazo para el sector privado del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID), será anfitrión de una cumbre sobre Internet de las Cosas (IoT) de la que participarán las compañías de IoT más innovadoras de toda América Latina. Habrá conferencias magistrales, grupos de debate e instancias de networking con líderes mundiales en tecnología.
Estas sesiones estarán abiertas al público en general, con pases gratuitos especiales disponibles en www.mobile360series.com/latin-america-es/agenda/apply-to-attend-workshop/
Talleres y reuniones a la medida de los operadores móviles
Los Partner Programmes de Mobile 360 – Latin America ofrecerán a los asistentes la oportunidad de obtener nuevas ideas y conocer mejores prácticas por parte de las organizaciones más importantes del ecosistema digital. El 4 de junio, Hitachi Consulting llevará a cabo una sesión sobre cómo los operadores móviles pueden maximizar ingresos y optimizar la experiencia de los clientes a través de soluciones de inteligencia artificial y analítica predictiva. El 6 de junio, Amdocs realizará un taller para sumergirse en la experiencia 5G de clientes y empresas, y analizar cómo los operadores pueden manejarse de manera inteligente en un entorno abierto de múltiples proveedores.
El programa paralelo a la conferencia principal se completará con tres actividades lideradas por la GSMA que tendrán lugar el 5 de junio. El Latin America Strategy & Innovation Forum (LSIF) analizará las tendencias disruptivas de la industria y los modelos de negocios rentables para los operadores móviles. La Mesa Redonda sobre Género abordará los beneficios de la diversidad de género en empresas de tecnología. Por último, el programa Future Networks organizará el 24° GSMA RCS Business Messaging Lab, dirigido a empresas interesadas en aventurarse en esta nueva forma de mensajería.
Para obtener más información e inscribirse, visite www.mobile360series.com/latin-america-es/agenda/apply-to-attend-workshop/
Sponsors del Mobile 360 – Latin America
Entre los líderes de la industria que apoyan el evento se encuentran Claro y Telcel (Host Sponsors); Wings Mobile Telecom (Headline Sponsor); AT&T, ETIYA, Hitachi Consulting y Huawei (Industry Sponsors).
Participe en Mobile 360 – Latin America
El registro para el Mobile 360 – Latin America ya está abierto. Para registrarse, visite www.mobile360series.com/latin-america-es/attend/attendee-registration. Para más información sobre Mobile 360 – Latin America, ingrese en www.mobile360series.com/latin-america-es/. Manténgase al día con las últimas novedades del Mobile 360 Series – Latin America usando los hashtags #Mobile360 #LatinAmerica y siguiendo a @GSMALatam y @GSMAEvents en Twitter, y GSMA Latin America en LinkedIn.
-FINAL-
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a cerca de 750 operadores y casi 400 empresas en el más amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil, entre ellos los fabricantes de móviles y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también produce los eventos MWC líderes en la industria que se celebran anualmente en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como las conferencias regionales Mobile 360 Series.
Más información en el sitio web corporativo de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter: @GSMA.
GSMA Latin America es el brazo de la GSMA en la región. Para más información en inglés, español y portugués visite www.gsmala.com. Siga a GSMA Latin America en Twitter @GSMALatam y LinkedIn GSMA Latin America.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005362/es/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498