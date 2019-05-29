Als globaler Partner von Manchester City lanciert Truxtun Capital offiziell die Wega City Supporter’s Card – weltweit erster kommerzieller Einsatz einer FIDO-zertifizierten Zahlkarte

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Mit seinem Produkt Wega 3DSA 2.0 hat Truxtun Capital einen neuen Meilenstein in der Zahlungsmittelbranche gesetzt: die Freigabe der ersten, allgemein verfügbaren und FIDO®-zertifizierten, starken Multifaktor-Authentifzierungslösung im Zahlungsverkehr für Verbraucher. Das in Genf ansässige Fintech-Unternehmen kombiniert auf einzigartige Weise verschiedene Technologien in der mobilen App „City Wega“, die jetzt für iOS verfügbar ist.
Die exklusive White-Label-Lösung von Truxtun Capital erfüllt die europäischen und internationalen Sicherheitsbestimmungen mit einem einzigartigen Prozess für das On-Boarding und die Identitätsvalidierung. Die von Truxtun Capital entwickelte Wega-Zahlungslösung bietet Kunden mobile, virtuelle und physische Kartenprodukte mit einfacher Benutzerführung. Jeder Kunde übernimmt die Kontrolle über sein eigenes digitales Identitäts- und Sicherheitsprofil auf einem Mobiltelefon, indem er Sicherheitsdaten wie beispielsweise personalisierte Codes, eine selbst gewählte Biometrik sowie eine sichere Zahlkarte wählt, die mit FIDO, EMV und Mastercard konform ist.
Starke Kundenauthentifizierung und sichere Verwaltung der Kundenidentität bekämpfen Zahlungsbetrug und erhöhen das Vertrauen in Finanzdienste.
Mit dieser Lösung behalten Kunden die vollständige Kontrolle über ihre Authentifizierungsmethoden. Neben der Bekämpfung von Betrug hilft sie auf diese Weise Banken und E-Finanzinstituten, den Wert ihrer Services und deren Nutzung insgesamt zu erhöhen. Zu den typischen Nutzungsfällen zählen der sichere Zugang zu Finanzanwendungen und -services, zu Bankguthaben, Transfers zwischen Karten, Zahlungen von Dritten und vieles mehr.
Mit der White-Label-Technologie von Truxtun Capital können Finanzdienstleister Identitätsprofile und vertrauenswürdige, starke Authentifizierung nutzen, um die sichere Übermittlung von Meldungen und Dokumenten an ihre Kunden zu gewährleisten. Jeder vertrauenswürdige Identitäts-Account enthält ein sicheres Datenarchiv (elektronisches Tresorfach), in dem die persönlichen Dokumente und Finanzunterlagen des Kunden, einschließlich Jahresabschlüsse, Zahlscheine, Buchungsanweisungen und genehmigte Kundenbestätigungen, gespeichert werden.
Die Wega City Supporter’s Card ist jetzt erhältlich
Diese moderne Zahlungsmethode ist zurzeit über die Wega-Partnerschaft zwischen Truxtun Capital und dem Manchester City Football Club erhältlich. Fans und Interessenten können die in Großbritannien verfügbare App „iOS City Wega“ herunterladen und eine Wega City Supporter’s Card bestellen, die mit all den oben aufgeführten Funktionen, einschließlich der patentierten Acoustic Technology, ausgestattet ist. Die patentierte Zahlkarte Wega 3DSA 2.0 mit der Acoustic Technology ist eine innovative Lösung zur Erbringung des Nachweises, dass die Karte zum Zeitpunkt einer digitalen Transaktion vorhanden ist. Dazu nutzt die Lösung ein von der Karte selbst ausgegebenes, geheimes Element: eine Reihe dynamischer und unterschiedlicher Töne, die durch Drücken des Mastercard-Logos auf der Karte ausgelöst wird. Die Töne sind jedes Mal spezifisch und werden über die mobile Wega-App als Beweis der Kaufgenehmigung akzeptiert – ähnlich wie das Vorlegen der Karte beim Kauf. Diese Funktion wird zwar zurzeit als Option für die Anmeldung in der App genutzt, ist jedoch in Zukunft für den Abschluss und die Validierung von Einkäufen vorgesehen.
Die Wega Card von Truxtun ist FIDO-zertifiziert, d. h. sie erfüllt nachweislich die FIDO-Spezifikationen für eine einfachere und kryptographisch sichere Kundenauthentifizierung.
Weitere Schritte von Truxtun Capital
Truxtun Capital führt zurzeit eine kontinuierliche Beobachtung der Marktentwicklung und eine systematische Innovationsrecherche in verschiedenen Bereichen durch:
- Reibungslose 3DS Secure-Authentifizierung und belegte Kundenbestätigungsdokumente
- Konvergenz der virtuellen und physischen Authentifizierungslösungen bei dem Bestreben, die Nutzung von Biometrik und ihrer Komponenten zu optimieren
Die bahnbrechenden Feld- und Informationsanalysen von Truxtun Capital dienen einzig dem Zweck, eine transparente Technologiestrategie für das Identitätsmanagement und die Sicherheit von Finanzinformationen zu entwickeln.
Patrick Moynier, President of Truxtun Capital, erklärte:
„Wir freuen uns, dass die Wega City Supporter’s Card schon jetzt alle heutigen Standards und neuen Regelungen im vollen Umfang erfüllt, bevor eine Anpassung an die neuen bankrechtlichen Bestimmungen für eine starke Kundenauthentifizierung in Europa gefordert wird. Sie bietet ein einzigartiges Produkt für alle regulatorischen Anforderungen der PSD2 und RTS (technische Regulierungsstandards), eIDAS und DSGVO.“
Andrew Shikiar, Chief Marketing Officer der FIDO Alliance, ergänzte:
„Die Acoustic Technology von Truxtun bietet eine innovative Methode, um die FIDO-Authentifizierung von Verbrauchern bei einer digitalen Transaktion zu vereinfachen und zu stärken. Mit der jetzt verfügbaren Wega City Supporter’s Card profitieren City-Fans ab sofort von der hohen Sicherheit, dem starken Datenschutz und dem hohen Komfort, den die FIDO-Authentifizierung bietet.“
ENDE
Über Truxtun Capital
Truxtun Capital hat eine hochmoderne Zahlungslösung und digitale Plattform entwickelt, die die stabilsten und sichersten Zahlungsmethoden auf dem Markt bietet. Über die App „City Wega“ bietet Truxtun Capital eine FIDO-zertifizierte Mastercard mit Acoustic Technology und modernste Sicherheitsfunktionen mit biometrischen Überprüfungen. Damit ist es praktisch unmöglich, dass Unbefugte auf das Konto eines Karteninhabers zugreifen können.
Über die FIDO Alliance
Die FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance, fidoalliance.org wurde im Juli 2012 gegründet, um die Interoperabilität zwischen starken Authentifizierungstechnologien zu verbessern. Gleichzeitig will sie die Schwierigkeiten beheben, die auftreten, wenn Anwender zahlreiche unterschiedliche Benutzernamen und Passwörter erstellen und sich diese merken müssen. Ziel der FIDO Alliance ist es, die Art und Weise der Authentifizierung zu verbessern. Hierfür wurden Standards für eine offene, skalierbare und interoperable Gruppe von Mechanismen definiert, die eine einfachere, stärkere Authentifizierung erlauben und die Abhängigkeit von Passwörtern reduzieren. Im Ergebnis ist die FIDO-Authentifizierung bei der Anmeldung zu Online-Services stärker, sicherer und einfacher zu verwenden als bisherige Lösungsmodelle.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005568/de/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498