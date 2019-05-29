Toshiba Memory America Boosts Capacity for Performance-Demanding Workloads with XG6-P NVMe SSD Series

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Toshiba Memory America, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, today announced the XG6-P solid state drive (SSD) series, a derivative of its NVMe™ M.2-based XG6 Series featuring class-leading write performance2. Offering up to 2,048 gigabytes (GB) of capacity3, XG6-P SSDs are ideal for high-end workstation PCs and gaming systems, as well as cost-optimized data center and composable infrastructures. With over 30 percent higher sequential and random write speeds and over 15 percent higher random read speeds than its predecessor4, the XG6-P Series enables enhanced application performance and data access.
Toshiba Memory's new XG6-P SSDs are ideal for high-end workstation PCs and gaming systems, as well as cost-optimized data center and composable infrastructures. (Photo: Business Wire)
Leveraging Toshiba Memory’s 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ 3D TLC (3-bit-per-cell), XG6-P SSDs provide high storage capacity, while maintaining the promise of ultra-thin, high-speed storage with exceptional power efficiency. The XG6-P Series features a PCIe® Gen 3 x4 lane (rev. 3.1a) interface and delivers up to 3,180 megabytes per second (MB/s) of sequential read and 2,920MB/s of sequential write5, and up to 355,000 random read and 365,000 random write IOPS6. Furthermore, XG6-P SSDs operate at less than 5 watts, providing an excellent performance-to-power ratio in a dense, compact footprint. With double the capacity of the XG6, faster write speeds than the XG5-P, and a lower power envelope and smaller form factor than the data center class XD5, the new XG6-P Series offers an additional M.2 NVMe storage option to further optimize client solutions or data center environments.
“With the industry’s broadest SSD portfolio, we at Toshiba Memory are committed to addressing the full spectrum of applications,” said Alvaro Toledo, vice president, SSD marketing & product planning for Toshiba Memory America, Inc. “The XG6-P Series bridges the gap between high-end client and entry-level data center requirements, including burgeoning composable storage architectures that enable high-performance, scale-out designs for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, edge computing and HPC.”
Comprehensive composable infrastructure platform provider, Liqid Inc., will be among the first to integrate Toshiba Memory’s new SSDs into its offerings. “The XG6-P Series continues Toshiba Memory’s commitment to high-value flash solutions for performance-sensitive workloads,” said Marius Tudor, vice president, sales & marketing for Liqid Inc. “Liqid’s portfolio of composable NVMe products will incorporate XG6-P with SED capabilities for industry-leading access speeds to sensitive data. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Toshiba Memory to meet the demands of next-generation, data-intensive customer challenges.”
Designed with a future-ready NVMe revision 1.3a protocol, the XG6-P Series offers new NVMe based privacy and management features beneficial to both client and data center customers. These include sanitize operations, telemetry data and namespace management. Additionally, XG6-P SSDs offer enhanced security options including TCG Pyrite Version 1.0 support for Non-SED (Self-Encrypting Drive) configurations and TCG Opal Version 2.01 support for SED, as well as support for Block SID Authentication and digital signature.
The XG6-P SSD is available in a single-sided M.2 2280 (22 x 80mm) form factor and will begin sampling later next month.
For more information, please visit www.toshiba.com/tma.
About Liqid
Liqid provides the world’s most comprehensive software-defined composable infrastructure platform. The Liqid Composable platform empowers users to manage, scale, and configure physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds and then reallocate core data center devices on-demand as workflows and business needs evolve. Liqid Command Center software enables users to dynamically right-size their IT resources on-the-fly. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.liqid.com.
About Toshiba Memory America, Inc.
Toshiba Memory America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, Toshiba continues to lead innovation and move the industry forward. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com and follow us on social media.
© 2019 Toshiba Memory America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba Memory product specifications.
Notes:
PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.
NVMe is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc.
All company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
1 The actual capacity is 2,048GB. Please refer to footnote
[2] for definition of capacity.
2 Toshiba Memory Corporation survey, in the class of client SSDs, as of May 28, 2019
3 Definition of capacity: Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes, 1TB = 240 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
4 Toshiba Memory Corporation testing compared to an XG5-P 2048GB SSD.
5 Toshiba Memory Corporation survey based on sequential read and write speeds of 128KiB units, using XG6-P 2048GB models under Toshiba Memory Corporation test conditions. Read and write speed may vary, depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size. Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes and a kibibyte (KiB) as 2^10 bytes, or 1,024 bytes.
6 Toshiba Memory Corporation survey based on random read and write speeds of 4KiB units (Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a kibibyte (KiB) as 2^10 bytes, or 1,024 bytes) using XG6-P 2048GB models under Toshiba Memory Corporation test conditions. Read and write speed may vary, depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size. IOPS is Input Output Per Second (or the number of I/O operations per second).
