ID Analytics and Alloy Partner to Help Companies Mitigate Risk and Fight Fraud

|
|May 29, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
ID Analytics LLC, a leader in consumer risk management, and Alloy, the platform helping the financial services industry make data-driven customer decisions, today announced a partnership to help financial services companies more effectively mitigate risk and fight fraud. Alloy will use insights from the ID Analytics’ ID Network® to provide its customers with additional insight to help them better authenticate consumers’ identities. The addition of data from ID Analytics’ ID Network will help Alloy customers mitigate risk during customer onboarding.
Over the last 15 years, contributions from ID Analytics’ client base have built the ID Network into a unique cross-industry repository of near real-time consumer information, which provides a comprehensive perspective on identity. The ID Network receives more than 100 million new identity elements every day from market leaders in nearly 20 industries, and contains over 4.2 million confirmed frauds, making it a powerful repository of information for fraud detection.
“This partnership enables us to extend the insights of the ID Network to more financial services organizations of all sizes,” said Gavin Sollinger, vice president, business development, ID Analytics. “Our teams have already successfully worked together to provide integrated identity verification solutions to Alloy customers and we see tremendous opportunity to provide all Alloy customers with even more comprehensive insight into fraud and identity risk mitigation.”
“One of the biggest challenges facing financial institutions is identity verification,” said Tommy Nicholas, CEO of Alloy. “Our partnership with ID Analytics allows us to provide our customers with valuable cross-industry insights into consumer behavior. This granular visibility into identity risk helps our customers authenticate a higher percentage of consumers while efficiently managing fraud risk.”
ID Analytics is a leader in consumer risk management with patented analytics, proven expertise, and up-to-the-minute insight into consumer behavior. By combining proprietary data from the ID Network®—one of the nation’s largest networks of cross-industry consumer behavioral data—with advanced science, ID Analytics provides in-depth visibility into identity risk and creditworthiness. Every day, many of the largest U.S. companies rely on ID Analytics to make risk-based decisions that enhance revenue, reduce fraud, and drive cost savings. ID Analytics is a Symantec company. Visit www.idanalytics.com to learn more.
Alloy helps companies make better decisions with better information, using a single API service and dashboard to manage identity verification from signup through the lifecycle of the customer. Alloy makes it easy for financial services companies to quickly and safely onboard more customers, mitigating fraud and high-cost financial risk. Visit www.alloy.co to learn more and follow them on Twitter @UseAlloy.
