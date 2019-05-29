SailPoint Drives the Future of Identity Governance with SailPoint Predictive Identity™

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today unveiled the SailPoint Predictive Identity™ platform, the intelligent cloud identity platform of the future that accelerates the industry to the next generation of identity governance. With SailPoint Predictive Identity, SailPoint is delivering a new world of adaptive security and continuous compliance that makes identity easy, transparent and autonomous.

“The next phase of identity needs to anticipate user access needs, spot and respond to risky behavior, achieve continuous compliance and adapt security policies to respond to today’s dynamic business environment,” said Paul Trulove, SailPoint Chief Product Officer. “Our customers turn to us as the industry leader to constantly innovate by delivering the next generation of identity that addresses their ever-changing business and IT needs. We are once again redefining the boundaries of what a comprehensive identity governance program should be capable of with SailPoint Predictive Identity.”

SailPoint Predictive Identity is built on big data and machine learning (ML) technology which enables an AI-driven approach to identity governance, taking identity from reactive to predictive and autonomous. SailPoint Predictive Identity:

Automates identity processes using AI-driven recommendations while finding new areas of access and bringing them under governance with auto-discovery.

Provides predictive modeling allowing for instant discovery and creation of access policies using ML, while ensuring access is always up-to-date with current business needs.

Drives adaptive security powered by AI, alerting security professionals when potentially dangerous behaviors are detected and, with peer group modeling, identifying hidden risk due to inappropriate access.

Delivers continuous compliance, quickly shaping and evolving compliance policies with AI-suggested policies and, using machine learning, launches targeted certification campaigns on risky users and areas of access.

SailPoint Predictive Identity capabilities will be integrated into IdentityIQ 8.0 and the newest release of IdentityNow, both available in June 2019.

“There are two factors at play among organizations of all sizes today,” Trulove continued. “First, the velocity of today’s business environment is moving at a break-neck pace. This is compounded by the fact that today’s IT landscape is highly complex given the number and diversity of users, applications and data that organizations now manage. Identity and business teams simply cannot keep up with manually analyzing identity data and patterns to understand whether the right users have access to the right systems and data throughout the organization. AI and ML will play an increasingly critical role in how businesses adapt access models as the business evolves, either autonomously or through recommendation-based identity governance processes.”

“Our identity program is ever-evolving, particularly given how much our own IT environment continues to change thanks to our ongoing efforts to increasingly digitize our business,” said Shawn Lawson, Head of IT Engineering & Operations, Silicon Valley Bank. “As an identity practitioner, it is an exciting time to be in identity. The idea of being able to drive a more predictive versus reactive identity program, one that adapts to our business, security and IT needs is a welcome one.”

“In collaboration with alliance partners like SailPoint, Accenture is taking identity to the next level by making it easier for organizations to deploy and manage programs across their business,” said Rex Thexton, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Digital Identity practice. “Thanks to advanced technologies, more companies globally can now easily adopt an identity program, expediting the time it takes to establish the right roles and access rights. We are eager to work together with SailPoint and our clients to help them accelerate the adoption of identity governance as a critical foundation for a secure digital transformation.”

Save the date: During Navigate ’19 in Austin on June 10-12, SailPoint’s Paul Trulove will unveil the SailPoint Predictive Identity vision and lead a panel discussion on how the future of Identity will shape digital transformations across the globe. Not able to attend Navigate? Join us online to view the conversation and subsequent Q&A session on June 12 at 10:00 a.m. CT by registering here.

For more information on SailPoint Predictive Identity, please visit www.sailpoint.com/predictive-identity.

Forward-Looking Statements/Product Roadmap:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company’s future product releases, features, functionality, and plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to attract and retain customers, including larger organizations; our ability to deepen our relationships with existing customers; our expectations regarding our customer growth rate; our business plan and beliefs and objectives for future operations; trends associated with our industry and potential market; benefits associated with use of our platform and services; our ability to develop or acquire new solutions, improve our platform and solutions and increase the value of our platform and solutions; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; our ability to further develop strategic relationships; our ability to achieve positive returns on investments; our plans to acquire complementary businesses, products or technology; our plans to further invest in and grow our business, and our ability to effectively manage our growth and associated investments; our ability to timely and effectively scale and adapt our existing technology, our ability to increase our revenue, our revenue growth rate and gross margin; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to achieve and sustain profitability; our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of revenue, operating expenses, other income and expenses, income taxes, billings and customers; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents and cash generated from operations to meet our working capital and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to raise capital and the loans of those financings; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to maintain and benefit from our corporate culture; our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; and our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property and not infringe upon others’ intellectual property. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) including under “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for our products that are not currently available remains at our sole discretion on a when, and if available, basis and may not be delivered at all and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision.

SailPoint: The Power of Identity™

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 8 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 13 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

