SailPoint to Be Granted Patent for Application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Predictive Identity

By Business Wire
|
|May 29, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced that the company has received initial approval for a new U.S. patent, covering SailPoint’s application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to peer group analysis. The pending patent is titled “System and Method for Peer Group Detection, Visualization and Analysis in Identity Management Artificial Intelligence Systems Using Cluster-Based Analysis of Network Identity Graphs.”
AI and ML, when applied to identity data, speeds the discovery, visualization and analysis of peer groups, delivering highly-accurate, relevant and scalable results. The patent-pending technology is a key component of SailPoint Predictive Identity™, the intelligent cloud identity platform of the future.
“Peer groups enable enterprises to leverage the notion that identities with strongly similar attributes should be assigned similar, if not identical, access,” said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer for SailPoint. “By leveraging AI and ML, we can greatly speed up the time it typically takes to discover peer groups among a set of hundreds, if not thousands, of peers, and identify outlier identities that do not adhere to the intended access profile of their job function.”
Trulove continued, “Further, the ability to assign a similarity to a group of peers informs important governance recommendations. For example, should a certain user within a peer group retain access to a sensitive application or set of data that the rest of his or her peers does not have access to? With AI and ML, identity teams can quickly sift through these users whose access may be out of the norm or pose more risk. As a result, identity teams can drive more efficient and effective identity governance decisions.”
Forward-Looking Statements/Product Roadmap:
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company’s future product releases, features, functionality, and plans and potential patent approval. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.
Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to attract and retain customers, including larger organizations; our ability to deepen our relationships with existing customers; our expectations regarding our customer growth rate; our business plan and beliefs and objectives for future operations; trends associated with our industry and potential market; benefits associated with use of our platform and services; our ability to develop or acquire new solutions, improve our platform and solutions and increase the value of our platform and solutions; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; our ability to further develop strategic relationships; our ability to achieve positive returns on investments; our plans to acquire complementary businesses, products or technology; our plans to further invest in and grow our business, and our ability to effectively manage our growth and associated investments; our ability to timely and effectively scale and adapt our existing technology, our ability to increase our revenue, our revenue growth rate and gross margin; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to achieve and sustain profitability; our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of revenue, operating expenses, other income and expenses, income taxes, billings and customers; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents and cash generated from operations to meet our working capital and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to raise capital and the loans of those financings; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to maintain and benefit from our corporate culture; our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; and our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property and not infringe upon others’ intellectual property. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) including under “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for our products that are not currently available remains at our sole discretion on a when, and if available, basis and may not be delivered at all and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision.
SailPoint: The Power of Identity™
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 8 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 13 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.
More information on SailPoint is available at: www.sailpoint.com.
