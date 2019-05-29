3Diligent Launches Industry 4.0 Consulting Services Focused on Strategic and Design Advisory for Additive Manufacturing

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
3Diligent announced today it has formally launched 3Diligent Consulting, a new division that works with manufacturing businesses to develop strategies and designs that can provide them a competitive advantage for Industry 4.0.
Additive manufacturing is helping usher in a revolutionary restructuring of the global supply chain, a transition broadly termed “Industry 4.0.” Once fully realized, 3D Printers, CNC Machines, and other means of robotic fabrication stand to provide an unprecedented degree of localization, customization, and flexibility to manufacturing activities. However, structuring an organization to optimally compete in this future state requires an in-depth understanding of the myriad technologies and materials now coming into market, and how to consider allocation of these solutions around the world.
As a division of 3Diligent, which also boasts a manufacturing division with a global manufacturing footprint, 3Diligent Consulting combines on-the-ground manufacturing expertise with the pedigree of a top-five global management consulting firm. 3Diligent Consulting is led by Cullen Hilkene, CEO of 3Diligent and formerly of Deloitte Consulting’s Strategy and Operations practice.
“There are a number of companies delivering Industry 4.0 consulting services, but none have the unique perspective of actually delivering parts across dozens of additive processes,” Hilkene said. “Combining 3Diligent’s hands-on experience with the rigorous training I gained delivering consulting engagements at Deloitte and am imparting to our consulting team, we are able to deliver our clients an unmatched value proposition.”
Strategic Advisory and Design Advisory Services
3Diligent Consulting offers two main advisory services to help companies make optimal use of additive manufacturing and other digital manufacturing technologies across their organization.
Strategic Advisory Services for Industry 4.0
3Diligent Consulting’s Strategic Advisory Services are designed to help customers build their Industry 4.0 strategy. Central to this offering is developing a strategy for how digital manufacturing solutions like 3D Printing can be effectively incorporated into broader corporate direction and supply chain strategy. Specific engagements may focus on high level additive strategy or supply chain strategy or address foundational elements of a robust Industry 4.0 strategy such as voice of customer studies, business case development, and part identification for additive manufacture.
Design Advisory Services
3Diligent’s Design Consulting practice provides clients support in developing tangible part and assembly designs that are optimally suited for digital manufacture. 3D Printers are capable of delivering geometries that are impossible or implausible to manufacture any other way. Such geometries are capable of delivering higher performance and as a result competitive advantage and customer satisfaction. 3Diligent Design Consulting provides Design for Additive Manufacturing services including topological optimization and generative/parametric design to achieve superior design concepts that might never be dreamed up by engineers. 3Diligent couples these design capabilities with consulting support for material and process selection to ensure that innovative designs are manufacturable to the furthest bounds of current technology.
Additional Information and Hiring Inquiries
More details on 3Diligent Consulting can be found on the 3Diligent Consulting webpage or by emailing [email protected]. The company is currently hiring for this division and interested parties with relevant experience should email [email protected].
About 3Diligent
3Diligent is an innovative digital manufacturing services provider. Its 3Diligent Manufacturing division offers CAD/CAM-based fabrication services such as 3D printing, CNC machining, casting, and injection molding through a distributed global network of qualified manufacturing partners. Its 3Diligent Consulting division advises manufacturing businesses on Industry 4.0 strategy and Design for Additive Manufacturing. 3Diligent launched in 2014 to provide businesses the convenience of a one-stop shop for custom manufacturing needs and a partner immune to the disruption Industry 4.0 was bringing about. 3Diligent counts inventors, startups, and Fortune 500 enterprises among its customers. For more information, visit http://www.3Diligent.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005355/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498