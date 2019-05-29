Binance and Cred Partner to Bring Decentralized Financial Services and LBA to Binance Chain

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and developer of proprietary blockchain Binance Chain, and Cred, the leading platform for crypto lending and borrowing, today announced an agreement to work together to spur the decentralization of finance. As part of the agreement, Cred will migrate a portion of its ERC20 LBA tokens to Binance Chain and will become the official lending and borrowing platform for the DeFi ecosystem. As both an investor and partner in Cred, Binance will also look for opportunities to leverage and support Cred’s industry-leading services within the Binance ecosystem.
“We are delighted to be working with Cred to help scale their efforts to more markets and users around the world through the power of the Binance Chain, which has a one-second block time and will ensure transactions and interactions by Cred’s users will be fast, efficient and effortless,” said Ted Lin, Chief Growth Officer of Binance.
Cred is a licensed lender, based in California and has secured over $300 million in lending capital. Cred enables crypto wallet providers, custodians, exchanges and crypto application providers the ability to offer some of the most competitive lending and borrowing rates in the industry. This year, Cred has announced partnerships with several influential organizations and custodians in the crypto community. Cred LBA holders will be able to commit their crypto to a fixed term and have the option to rollover assets for additional periods. Customers receive the best rates when staking Cred’s LBA token. No account minimum is needed and interest is paid out in Stablecoin. The principal is paid back in the crypto amounts that were initially received.
“Binance has been a strong partner and investor from Cred’s inception and we are very happy to support Binance Chain and continue to collaborate with Binance to bring decentralized finance to everyone in a sustainable way,” said Dan Schatt, Co-Founder of Cred. “We look forward to continuing the Cred-Binance partnership.”
Cred is backed by some of the largest investors in crypto and tech including Binance Labs, 500 Startups, Arrington XRP Capital, Blocktower and FBG Capital. Cred is also a founding member of the Universal Protocol Alliance, a board member of the Blockchain Advocacy Coalition.
About Cred:
Cred is a decentralized global lending platform that facilitates open access to credit anywhere and anytime. Founded by former PayPal financial technology veterans, Cred has secured over $300 million of lending capital with offices in San Francisco and Shanghai. Cred’s mission is to harness the power of blockchain to allow everyone to benefit from low-cost credit products. Cred brings together a diverse team of entrepreneurial leaders, machine learning, and the power of blockchain technology. For more information, visit mycred.io or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or join our community on Telegram.
About Binance
Binance is a blockchain ecosystem comprised of several arms to serve the greater mission of blockchain advancement and the freedom of money. The Binance ecosystem is comprised of Binance Exchange (the leading global cryptocurrency exchange), Labs (venture capital arm and incubator), Launchpad (token sale platform), Academy (educational portal), Research (market analysis), Charity Foundation (blockchain-powered donation platform and non-profit for aiding in sustainability) and Trust Wallet (Binance’s official multi-coin wallet and dApps browser), as well as Binance Chain, a blockchain software system developed by Binance and the community.
To learn more visit:
