Blink Health Appoints Amazon, Facebook & Microsoft Veterans As Leading Pharmacy App Grows Rapidly

Business Wire
|

|May 29, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Blink Health, the app that lets people get their prescription medication at much lower prices, announces it has added three former Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft leaders in senior executive roles. Bharath Chinamanthur, Christopher Plambeck and Madan Nagaldinne join in senior leadership positions at the company. All worked in critical roles at Amazon at various points in their careers.
Chinamanthur and Plambeck were recruited within weeks of Nagaldinne joining the company as Chief People Officer this spring. The three new executives bring to Blink decades of experience in scaling marketplace businesses across engineering, talent acquisition and development, data science, monetization and customer acquisition.
Chinamanthur joins as Executive Vice President, Engineering and Operations. He will be responsible for scaling Blink’s technology platform while also overseeing the company’s engineering operations. Plambeck joins as Senior Vice President of Data Sciences and Monetization and brings a breadth of experience in marketing, pricing and core product analytics to help drive user adoption.
“The additions of Bharath, Chris and Madan come at a crucial phase of rapid scaling and growth at Blink. Our ability to attract these leaders from some of the best run companies in the world will accelerate our scaling and innovation and help build a path to an even better way for Americans to obtain the medications they need,” said Geoffrey Chaiken, co-founder and CEO of Blink Health.
“Blink’s leadership team has shown a tremendous amount of courage by taking on a really big problem,” added Nagaldinne. “Despite attempts by some powerful incumbent forces to set us back, Blink is thriving. Solving a very hard problem, combined with fortitude and courage that the founding team at Blink has demonstrated repeatedly makes Blink very attractive to extremely talented, mission-driven employees.”
“What brought me to Blink is that the company has an incredibly talented team already working on the thorniest problems in healthcare,” said Chinamanthur. “Prescriptions are the tip of the spear in solving America’s healthcare crisis. The opportunity to leverage 11 years of experience I had built at Amazon scaling marketplace businesses to make healthcare affordable for every American was not something I could pass up. Blink is blazing the trail when it comes to solving this problem and will continue to lead as we scale.”
Plambeck asserted, “I was fortunate to work at both Facebook and Amazon during their formative years. At Blink I see the same opportunities to reach a very large group of people and transform their healthcare experience with a user (patient) first mission. Blink has a purposeful mission to get behind and an opportunity to use data and technology to transform a massive industry. Improving access to affordable medications will impact the lives of hundreds of millions of people.”
Blink Health customers simply purchase their prescription medications directly on the company’s website or mobile app and then get their prescriptions by either picking them up at one of over 35,000 participating pharmacies nationwide or having them delivered directly to their home for free.
Biographies of the new members of Blink Health are included below:
Bharath Chinamanthur, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Operations: Chinamanthur joins Blink with over 27 years of experience in all aspects of engineering, technology, business and operations. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Vice President for the Advisor Services Technology organization at Charles Schwab. He previously spent 11 years in an executive leadership role in Amazon’s consumer and B2B divisions where he helped launch Amazon Business and was part of the founding team that grew the division’s revenue from launch in April 2015 to a $10 billion run rate by September 2018. At Amazon Business, Bharath led product and engineering for the customer journey for business customers on Amazon.com. Previously he was responsible for both technical and operational M&A integration at Amazon Retail.
Christopher Plambeck, Senior Vice President, Data Sciences and Monetization: Plambeck joins the company with over 20 years of industry experience at top companies including Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook. He joined Amazon in 1999 and spent five years with the company as it experienced tremendous growth, holding a variety of positions including owning category expansion for the Hardlines businesses and book buying for Amazon.ca. He spent over seven years at Facebook, initially overseeing monetization analytics and pricing, then led the Marketing Science team in the Asia-Pacific region.
Madan Nagaldinne, Chief People Officer: Nagaldinne is an internationally-renowned human resources leader known for successfully hyper-scaling growth companies including Amazon, Facebook and Compass. He joins Blink Health from Compass where he also served as Chief People Officer. Prior to Compass, Nagaldinne spent over 20 years developing workforces at some of the world’s most notable companies, including Facebook and Amazon. At Amazon, he is credited with helping increase the e-commerce giant’s footprint from 200 employees to more than 5,000 across Asia.
About Blink Health
Blink Health is the app for amazingly inexpensive prescription drug prices. Anyone can get the exact same medications at much lower prices. Users simply purchase on Blink’s website or app and then get their meds by either picking up at over 35,000 participating pharmacies nationwide or getting them delivered right to their door for free. As the first e-commerce service of its kind, Blink Health negotiates directly with the prescription drug industry and bypasses powerful intermediaries to get lower drug prices for all Americans. Founded in 2014, more than half a million people have purchased their prescription drugs through Blink.
Any savings claims herein are based on a comparison between Blink prices and generic drug retail prices for an individual without prescription drug coverage. Blink Health is not insurance. Please go to blinkhealth.com for state by state availability and for terms and conditions of the Price Match Guarantee. The discounted drug prescription provider is Blink Health Administration, LLC, 233 Spring Street, 8th Floor East, NY NY 10013. 1(855) 979-8290.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005200/en/
