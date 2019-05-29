WiFi Over Water: Movers Would Rather Go Two Days Without Water Than Internet in Their New Home

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Comcast today announced the results of a new Xfinity survey that confirms just how much consumers dread not having Internet service when moving into a new place. Nearly a third (31%) of adults, who are likely to move in the next year, say it would be more difficult to live without Internet for two days after a move than to live without water (69%).
The survey also found that moving is one of life’s most stressful events (39%), scoring higher than finding and adjusting to a new job (23%), creating a household or personal budget (15%), and even filing taxes (12%).
About 40 million people in the U.S. are expected to move this year, with the majority packing up in June, July and August. Moving is a busy time, and scheduling the transfer of TV or Internet services takes 21 minutes on average according to the survey. Xfinity has launched a new ‘Move in a Minute’ experience that reduces the time it takes by 95% and can be done whenever and from wherever customers choose.
“We know staying connected is a priority for people wherever life takes them. We created Xfinity’s ‘Move in a Minute’ to allow our customers to seamlessly move their service to a new address. With a few simple clicks, customers can schedule their move in just a minute,” said John Williamson, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Xfinity Digital. “We continue to build digital solutions that make it easier for our customers to get what they need and get back to the things that matter to them.”
Additional survey findings include:
- Nearly two-thirds (64%) of parents, who are likely to move in the next year, think their children would unpack their devices before their bedding after a move.
- More than half (57%) of Millennials prefer to handle their move digitally.
- More than half (55%) of Americans surveyed said important documents (64%) and their cell phone (55%) were among the two most essential items to have during a move.
- Almost one-fifth (19%) of respondents would prefer to get a root canal than spend the day moving and nearly half (47%) would rather spend an hour on a flight with a crying baby.
Xfinity has implemented a number of digital solutions to make customers’ lives easier – from service appointment management to bill pay to changing their WiFi name. Today, nearly 80% of Xfinity customer interactions are completed digitally. Now, to jumpstart a move, customers can simply log-in to Xfinity, register their move date and new address, and select a time and day for their installation. X1 Customers can also simply say, “Move with Xfinity” directly into their voice remote to get the ball rolling.
Xfinity offers 2-hour appointment windows and technician appointments on nights and weekends to meet customers wherever and whenever they need. Xfinity also provides an easy way for customers to keep track of their move through real-time text messages and useful information tailored to them, such as a technician arrival message.
Customers who have installed Xfinity xFi can also easily connect and personalize WiFi devices – from home gaming consoles and smart speakers, to tablets and smartphones – allowing them to easily enjoy the first few hours in their new home. While customers are waiting for their televisions to be set up, the whole family can still watch movies, shows and live events with the Xfinity Stream app or via the Xfinity Stream portal. And customers can manage all aspects of their service – from appointment management to digital troubleshooting – in My Account, whether on the Web or in the My Account App.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
Wakefield Survey Methodology
The Comcast Digital Moves Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults who are likely to move in the next 12 months, between April 4th and April 15th, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey.
Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005191/en/
