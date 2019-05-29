GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America to Address Key Question: Is the Region Ready to Make 5G a Reality?

|By Business Wire
The GSMA today provided further details on the upcoming Mobile 360 Series – Latin America conference, which will be held on 4-6 June 2019 at the Hilton Mexico City Reforma, Mexico City. The event will convene CEOs, innovators and government officials to discuss the hottest topics facing the industry right now, including the arrival of 5G and the development of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and blockchain. The focus will be on addressing how Latin America can embrace the latest innovations, while improving and expanding the use of existing technologies to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses and societies.
With less than one week to go until the event, the GSMA announced a new roundup of speakers confirmed to take the stage for the main conference, including:
- Javier Jiménez Espriú, Secretary of Communications and Transport, Mexico
- Gabriel Oswaldo Contreras, Commissioner President, IFT Mexico
- Salma Jalife, Undersecretary of Communications and Technological Development, Mexico
- Eduardo Gutiérrez, President, IBM Mexico
- Mónica Aspe, VP of External & Regulatory Affairs, AT&T Mexico
- Tomas Helou, SVP & General Manager, SAP Concur in Latin America, SAP
- Gabriel Cortina, Country Manager, Wayra Mexico
These executives are the latest to join a strong roster of senior leaders, including:
- Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman of the Board, América Móvil
- Carlos Alberto Morales Paulin, CEO, Telefónica Mexico
- Byungki Oh, Vice President, Korea Telecom
- Osvaldo Di Campli, President of Latin America, Nokia
- Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
4YFN: Bringing Start-up Innovation to Mobile Tech and a New International Acceleration Program
4YFN, the start-up platform of GSMA, will run for the second time at a Mobile 360 Series conference, showcasing the most promising start-ups from across Latin America, including Medicheck, Napify, Buro de Identidad Digital, Sytex (SitePlan), Documaster, Ecocarrier, Guruhotel, Lytica, S4iot and Springlabs.
This year, 4YFN will inaugurate its partnership with Los Angeles-based accelerator Expert Dojo which will be launching its $100k international accelerator program at the Mobile 360 event. 4YFN has partnered with 10 of the leading start-up communities from across the region; Endeavor, Finnovista, Impulsa, Kamay Ventures, NXTP Labs, Startupbootcamp, Trepcamp, Unreasonable Mexico, The Venture City and Wasabi Ventures.
For more information, visit www.mobile360series.com/latin-america/overview/sponsors-partners/4yfn-startup-zone/
New for 2019: Open Sessions with Free Passes
On 6 June, the Mexican National Telecom Association (ANATEL) will hold a summit focused on successful models for the deployment of infrastructure in Latin America. The session will address salient issues that are of interest to local authorities, including the relationship between health and telecommunications. On that same day, IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will host the IDB Invest IoT Summit, a unique event which will combine keynotes, discussion groups, and networking opportunities for Latin America’s most innovative IoT companies to engage with global tech leaders.
These activities are open to all attendees, with special free passes available on www.mobile360series.com/latin-america/agenda/apply-to-attend-workshop
Workshops and Meetings: Insights for Mobile Operators
Mobile 360 – Latin America partner programmes offer attendees the opportunity to engage and learn news ideas and best practices from some of the top organisations in the digital ecosystem. On 4 June, Hitachi Consulting will conduct a session on how mobile operators can leverage network data to drive revenue growth and optimal customer experiences with AI and machine learning solutions. On June 6, Amdocs will offer a workshop that will dive into the 5G consumer and enterprise experience.
The programme of side activities is completed with three GSMA-led activities on 5 June. The Latin America Strategy & Innovation Forum (LSIF) will examine disruptive industry trends and profitable business models for mobile operators. The issue of gender equality will be addressed at the Gender Round Table, which will focus on the benefits of diversity in tech sectors. Last, the GSMA Future Networks Programme will be hosting the twenty-fourth GSMA RCS Business Messaging Lab, aimed at companies interested in venturing into this new form of messaging.
For more information and registration, visit www.mobile360series.com/latinamerica/agenda/apply-to-attend-workshop
Mobile 360 – Latin America Event Sponsors
Industry leaders supporting the event include Claro and Telcel (Host Sponsors); Wings Mobile Telecom (Headline Sponsor); AT&T, ETIYA, Hitachi Consulting and Huawei (Industry Sponsors).
Get involved at Mobile 360 – Latin America
Registration for Mobile 360 – Latin America is now open; individuals wishing to attend should visit www.mobile360series.com/latin-america/attend/attendee-registration. For more information on Mobile 360 – Latin America, visit www.mobile360series.com/latin-america. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 - Latin America using the hashtags #Mobile360 #LatinAmerica and following @GSMALatam and @GSMAEvents on Twitter and GSMA Latin America on LinkedIn.
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
GSMA Latin America is the branch of the GSMA in the region. For more information in English, Spanish and Portuguese, please visit www.gsmala.com. Follow GSMA Latin America on Twitter @GSMALatam and LinkedIn GSMA Latin America.
