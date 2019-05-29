En tant que partenaire mondial de Manchester City, Truxtun Capital lance officiellement la Wega City Supporter's Card - le premier déploiement commercial au monde d'une carte de paiement certifiée FIDO

|By Business Wire
Avec son produit Wega 3DSA 2.0, Truxtun Capital a franchi une étape inédite dans l'industrie du paiement en lançant la première solution de paiement à authentification forte multifactorielle certifiée FIDO® largement disponible pour les consommateurs. La Fintech basée à Genève combine de manière unique plusieurs technologies dans une application mobile, City Wega, maintenant disponible sur iOS.
La solution technologique exclusive en marque blanche de Truxtun Capital tire parti des exigences de sécurité européennes et mondiales grâce à un processus unique d'intégration en ligne et de validation d'identité. La solution de paiement Wega développée par Truxtun Capital offre aux clients des produits de cartes mobiles, virtuelles et physiques, le tout dans une expérience utilisateur simple. Chaque client prend le contrôle de son identité numérique et de son profil de sécurité sur un téléphone mobile, tout en activant les identifiants de sécurité tels que les codes personnalisés, la biométrie choisie par le client ainsi qu'une carte de paiement sécurisée conforme à FIDO, EMV et Mastercard.
Une authentification forte des clients et une gestion sécurisée de l'identité des clients permettent de lutter contre la fraude en matière de paiement et d'accroître la confiance dans les services financiers.
En donnant au client le contrôle total des méthodes d'authentification, cette solution, tout en réduisant la fraude, aide les banques et les institutions d'eFinance à augmenter la valeur globale de leurs services et leur utilisation. L'utilisation typique des clients comprend l'accès sécurisé aux applications et services financiers, l'accès aux soldes de comptes bancaires, les transferts de carte à carte, les paiements de tiers et bien plus encore.
Grâce à la technologie de marque blanche de Truxtun Capital, les fournisseurs de services financiers peuvent tirer parti des profils d'identité et de l'authentification forte fiable afin d'assurer la livraison sécurisée des messages et documents à leurs clients. Chaque compte d'identité digne de confiance contient un référentiel de données sécurisé (coffre-fort électronique) utilisé pour stocker les documents personnels et financiers des clients, y compris les états financiers, les bulletins de versement, les avis de virement et les confirmations approuvées des clients.
La Wega City Supporter's Card est disponible dès maintenant
Cette méthode de paiement ultramoderne est actuellement disponible grâce au partenariat Wega de Truxtun Capital avec le Manchester City Football Club. Les fans et les personnes intéressées peuvent télécharger l'application iOS City Wega, disponible au Royaume-Uni, et commander une Wega City Supporter's Card entièrement équipée de toutes les caractéristiques énumérées ci-dessus, y compris la technologie Acoustic brevetée. La carte de paiement brevetée de Wega 3DSA 2.0 avec technologie Acoustic est une solution de pointe pour prouver la présence de la carte lors de toute transaction numérique en utilisant un élément secret émis par la carte elle-même, un ensemble de notes dynamique et différent émis par une pression du logo Mastercard sur la carte. Le son est unique à chaque fois et est accepté par le biais de l'application mobile Wega, pour fournir une preuve d'approbation d'achat, presque exactement comme donner la carte elle-même au moment de l'achat. Cette fonctionnalité est actuellement utilisée comme une option pour se connecter à l'application, mais elle est destinée à être utilisée ultérieurement pour compléter et valider les achats.
La Wega Card de Truxtun est certifiée FIDO, ce qui signifie qu'elle a été validée comme étant conforme aux spécifications FIDO pour une authentification des consommateurs plus simple et sécurisée par cryptographie.
Les prochaines étapes de Truxtun Capital
Truxtun Capital mène une veille permanente de l'évolution du marché et une recherche systématique de l'innovation dans divers domaines tels que :
- L'authentification 3DS sécurisée sans frottement et des documents de confirmation client éprouvés
- La convergence entre les solutions d'authentification du monde virtuel et physique, dans une recherche d'optimisation de l'utilisation biométrique et de ses composants
Truxtun Capital réalise des analyses novatrices dans le domaine de la gestion des identités et de la sécurité de l'information financière dans le seul but d'élaborer une stratégie technologique transparente en matière de gestion de l'identité et de sécurité de l'information financière.
Patrick Moynier, président de Truxtun Capital a déclaré :
"Nous sommes ravis que la Wega City Supporter's Card, déjà bien en avance sur l'exigence d'adaptation aux nouvelles réglementations bancaires introduites en Europe pour une authentification forte des clients, réponde pleinement à toutes les normes et nouvelles exigences actuelles, ici et maintenant, en offrant un produit unique à toutes les exigences réglementaires PSD2 et RTS (Regulatory Technical Standards), eIDAS et RGPD".
Andrew Shikiar, directeur du marketing de l'Alliance FIDO, a déclaré :
"La technologie Acoustic de Truxtun propose un moyen innovant de fournir une authentification FIDO plus simple et plus forte aux consommateurs effectuant des transactions numériques. Avec la Wega City Supporter's Card maintenant disponible, les fans de City bénéficieront de la sécurité, de la confidentialité et de la commodité que procure l'authentification FIDO."
A propos de Truxtun Capital
Truxtun Capital a mis au point une solution de paiement financier et une plateforme numérique à la pointe de la technologie, offrant la méthode de paiement la plus robuste et la plus sûre sur le marché. Grâce à l'application City Wega, Truxtun Capital propose une Mastercard certifiée FIDO avec la technologie Acoustic brevetée et des fonctions de sécurité avancées qui incluent des vérifications biométriques - rendant l'accès de votre compte impossible pour quiconque autre que vous-même.
A propos de FIDO Alliance
L'Alliance FIDO (Fast Identity Online), fidoalliance.org a été créée en juillet 2012 pour remédier au manque d'interopérabilité entre les technologies d'authentification forte et remédier aux problèmes rencontrés par les utilisateurs pour créer et mémoriser plusieurs noms d'utilisateurs et mots de passe. L'Alliance FIDO est en train de changer la nature de l'authentification avec des normes pour une authentification plus simple et plus forte qui définissent un ensemble ouvert, évolutif et interopérable de mécanismes, diminuant la dépendance aux mots de passe. L'authentification FIDO est plus forte, plus privée et plus facile à utiliser lors de l'authentification aux services en ligne.
