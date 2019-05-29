Soda Says, the UK’s Lifestyle Marketplace, Expands to U.S., Shining a Light on Innovative Tech Products That Improve Our Lives

|By Business Wire
Soda Says, a curated online marketplace for purposeful tech products, today announced its US launch, with the unveiling of a new Sex Tech collection for women. Born out of the desire to establish a more open approach to technology fitting into our lives, Soda Says provides its community with fun yet informative content, live events and innovations that enrich our lives, rather than contribute to the clutter. With $2.5 million raised to date from lead investor UK-based LocalGlobe, along with other investors including; ADV, and founder and CEO of PCH International Liam Casey, Soda Says is focused on expanding its reach to the US in order to make tech more inclusive.
Earlier this year, the banning of a female vibrator from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas shined a spotlight on the burgeoning business of women's sexual wellness, and the banning sparked outrage. Now, sex toys have migrated from basement sex shops and onto the nightstands of the world’s savviest women, in a global market estimated to be worth $30 billion.
“The technology industry is finally seeing the value in female-focused design in the sex tech industry. Gone are the giant body part replicators. The overly eroticized tone has been replaced by stylish, Instagram-friendly products that many are happy to leave on their bedside tables,” said Grace Gould, co-founder and CEO of Soda Says. “The products that Soda Says introduces to its community are being developed with incredible, patented technology that has been thoughtfully constructed with the female body in mind.”
"Soda Says is tackling a huge opportunity of selling consumer electronics to women by women,” said Saul Klein, co-founder and Partner at LocalGlobe. “The company began by creating a hyper-engaged community that started looking to Soda Says for shopping ideas to trends and news around technology. It's very successfully monetized that community in the UK, and is now taking that community-led commerce playbook to the US."
Through partnerships with emerging brands like Dame, the Soda Says US Sex Tech offering includes a variety of new products, such as Dame’s Pom, which sits in your hand and bends with you to deliver broad and targeted stimulation. Additionally, Soda Says is introducing the Crescendo, the multi-award-winning world's first fully flexible smart vibrator, from British startup MysteryVibe, and Rose Gold Petite, the small but powerful rechargeable vibrating massager from Le Wand, amongst others.
"Sex toy use has been mainstream for a while, but they're only just starting to be marketed and sold as the wellness products that they are, instead of bachelorette party gag gifts,” said Janet Lieberman, co-Founder and CTO of Dame Products, a women founded sex toy company on a mission to close the pleasure gap. “Over the next few years, more and more fashion, health, and beauty stores will begin carrying sex toys, acknowledging the roles that sexuality, self-care, and pleasure play in a balanced and healthy lifestyle.”
Soda Says is focused on creating an inclusive community for the everyday consumer seeking to improve life through tech. This Sex Tech launch is the first of a series of new categories to be released in the US.
The full list of products available in the collection can be found HERE.
ABOUT SODA SAYS
Launched in 2017, Soda Says is a curated marketplace for purposeful tech products. Committed to enhancing consumers’ lives through a more open approach to tech, Soda Says provides its community with informative content, live events and a tailored selection of innovative products across categories from wellness and sleep to home and children. With co-founders Grace Gould and Erica Allen at the helm, Soda Says is continuing to expand its community internationally, having previously built out offline experiences in Selfridges in London, Brown Thomas in Dublin and Neiman Marcus in Dallas, for market research. For more information: http://sodasays.com.
