Western Union Digital Expands in Asia: Thailand Now Live

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 09:40 AM EDT
As a part of its digital expansion plans across Asia, Western Union (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, broke new ground in Thailand with the launch of online international money transfer service in Thailand, a first for the sector.
Customers in Thailand can now connect with their families and loved ones around the world, 24/7, via the Western Union® mobile app or transactional Westernunion.com/th. The services have been launched in association with Central Department Store, one of the largest department store chains in Thailand and Western Union’s first Agent in the country, providing global money transfers at their retail locations for nearly 25 years.
Western Union’s digital services in Thailand enable payout into billions of bank accounts worldwide in nearly 100 countries and territories, or to Western Union’s more than half a million Agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories. Customers can pay for their transactions natively within the digital channels using a choice of card or account, or commence their transaction on app or web and pay in-person at retail.
“The ability to smoothly and fluidly transfer money internationally by the latest digital means elevates our relevance to our customers across the world. We use cutting-edge technology to simplify money transfer. Our systems automatically handle complexities from compliance to volatile currency exchanges so users can transfer money 24/7 to nearly every country across the world, with the touch of a few buttons,” said Khalid Fellahi, SVP and General Manager, Western Union Digital.
The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)1 has declared that the digital industry will be a significant driver of Thailand's economic transformation strategy and Western Union’s digital services aligns with the government's ‘Thailand 4.0’ policy to create an economy driven by innovation and technology.
More than 57 million of Thailand’s 69 million population are internet users, bringing 82 percent of the population online, according to a 2019 report by Hootsuite and We Are Social2. In addition, there are more than 92 million mobile subscriptions in the country.
“Our collaboration with Western Union is focused on delivering customer centric solutions and services and enable convenient financial transactions. Western Union’s innovation over time has built a powerful cross-border platform for moving money almost anywhere in the world in a matter of moments and we are delighted to work together and open up new choices and possibilities to move money reliably in many available formats – digital or cash, online or offline,” said Montri Sithiyavanich, Head of Financial Services, Central Group.
CUSTOMER GUIDANCE
In line with The Bank of Thailand regulations, prior to the first use of the online service and the app, customers are required to register on www.wu.com/th. Once the registration is complete, customers can head to any of the Central Department Store locations for identity verification. Acceptable ID’s include passports or driving licenses or any other Government Issued ID’s. Once the profile is verified, Western Union customers can conveniently send money anytime, with a few clicks from their mobile phones.
In addition to the convenience and reliability of sending money anytime, the app (available for iOS and Android users) enables customers to estimate fees and foreign exchange rates for online money transfers, track past and pending transactions, show payout options available in the receivers’ country, and provide round-the-clock customer service.
Customers can learn more on www.wu.com/th, or by calling the Western Union customer service center at +662 101 8700 or writing to [email protected].
WU-G
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of March 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in approximately 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About Central Department Store
Central Department Store has been instrumental in the improvement of many lives through money transfer from 20 years back, connecting generations of families and their loved ones, providing them relief and joy in many different situations. For over seven decades, the Central Department Store has been synonymous with excellence in shopping and is widely acknowledged as Thailand’s most trusted and recognized retail brand. Since Central became first agent of WU, we have been a longtime favorite among Thais, as well as discerning tourists and expatriates. The reputation of Central Department Store is the result of an unwavering commitment to maintaining unparalleled customer services. For more information, visit www.centralwesternunion.com.
1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailand-runs-ahead-of-the-digital-game-with-rapidly-evolving-infrastructure-and-digital-ecosystem-300744628.html
2. https://datareportal.com/reports/digital-2019-thailand
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005609/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498