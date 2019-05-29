Deep Technology Insights and Innovation to be found at the 56th Design Automation Conference in Las Vegas

|By Business Wire
|May 29, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
When the 56th Design Automation Conference opens June 2, in Las Vegas, several first-time and returning exhibitors will greet design engineers as they embark on a week-long journey turning sin city into tech city. Exhibitors such as IBM Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google, Inc. as well as the presence of long-time exhibitors Cadence Design Systems, Mentor, a Siemens Business, and Synopsys will be showcasing the latest technology advances for the electronic design industry.
More than 50 companies will exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center, including 21 first-time exhibitors to the show. DAC has always attracted electronics systems designers, who are inventing tomorrow. The companies that exhibit at DAC realize if they want to contribute to the future of design, then DAC is the event to attend.
Rob van Blommestein, DAC Exhibits Chair and vice president of marketing at One Spin, said driving the surge in DAC’s exhibit participation has been a steady expansion of the technical program targeted towards designers and IT professionals in recent years. This year’s DAC program features technical topics such as AI/machine learning, autonomous systems, and security, along with the traditional technical sessions on electronic design automation (EDA), IP and embedded systems. Highlighting the exhibition floor is the addition of the Design Infrastructure Alley, featuring exhibitors targeting the IT and design-on-cloud engineers, and the Design-on-Cloud Pavilion sponsored by Google, hosting daily presentations.
“No other event brings the entire design ecosystem together into a place where designers, researchers and decision-makers can interact with each other while seeing and learning first-hand the latest innovations, tools and best practices,” said 56th DAC General Chair, Rob Aitken.
DAC Pavilion
The DAC Pavilion, sponsored by Cadence, has become a tradition for attendees to enjoy daily SKY Talks (mini-keynotes), straight talk chats with industry leaders and intriguing panel discussions. This year the Pavilion will feature a [email protected] - live demo of how Mirai malware works on real IoT devices. The demo will illustrate the attack process step by step to explain the attack mechanisms as well as the consequences in detail for each attack stage. For a complete lineup of DAC Pavilion activities, visit: https://www.dac.com/events.
Design-on-Cloud Pavilion
The Design-On-Cloud Pavilion, sponsored by Google, will host Design Infrastructure Alley exhibitors and invited presentations each day of the exhibits. Presentations will start each day at 10:30 am and end at 5:30 pm. Presentations will focus areas of compute, licensing, storage, security and cloud. The Pavilion will also host a networking reception on Monday afternoon at 5:00 pm for all attendees.
Design Infrastructure Alley exhibitors include Altair, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cadence, ClioSoft, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Methodics, Metrics, Reshape, Si2, Pure Storage and Univa.
Registration is now open. For more information on exhibits, conference and registration visit the Design Automation Conference www.dac.com.
About DAC
The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA).
Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.
