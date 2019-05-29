Fyber N.V. Published Results for Q1 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 12:13 PM EDT
Key Facts
- Stable gross revenue of €27.5 million, net revenue of €9.9 million
- Strong improvement of adjusted EBITDA by 68% to €-1.3 million
- Conversion of €74.2 million convertible bonds into new equity in May 2019
- Strengthening of Fyber’s publisher tool offering by strategic partnership with Game of Whales
- Expansion of global partner network on publisher and advertiser side
Fyber N.V. (“Fyber” or the “Company”, FSE:FBEN), a leading advertising technology company, today published its financial results for the first quarter of 2019. While the first three months traditionally contribute the smallest share to the annual gross revenue in line with the wider market dynamics, the Company continued its promising growth in its core business.
The final results of the first quarter 2019 confirmed the preliminary figures published in April and show a continuation of organic growth in the programmatic core business: The adjusted EBITDA achieved a strong year-over-year growth of 68% to €-1.3 million (Q1 2018: €-4.0 million) – underlining the focus on technological innovation and a clear commitment to profitability and efficiency. Furthermore, Fyber generated nearly stable gross revenue of €27.5 million (Q1 2018: €29.3 million) and net revenue of €9.9 million (Q1 2018: €10.2 million). The slight decline in total gross revenue, based on that fact that the topline was still positively influenced by one-off effects in the first quarter of 2018, is offset by a 17% growth in the programmatic core business outside of the one-off effects, which have been concluded during 2018.
Launch of new integrated product suite
At the end of the first quarter Fyber launched the new branding and presentation of its unified product suite of three powerful mobile monetization products that can help app businesses grow revenue: Fyber FairBid (combining Fyber’s in-app header bidding solution, publisher dashboard and reporting tool set), the ad exchange Fyber Marketplace and the leading rewarded product Offer Wall Edge. The Company continued its product investment, led by the launch of the latest and improved version of Fyber FairBid.
Further strategic partnerships and expansion of client network
Fyber entered into a strategic partnership with the mobile tools developer Game of Whales, who created a fully automated artificial intelligence system focused on in-app purchases that helps mobile game developers to increase their users’ lifetime value. Combined with Fyber’s in-app advertising expertise and real-time user-level data, this partnership offers a unique solution to publishers. The integration allows them to automatically calculate both in-app purchase and ad revenue value, optimizing user experience and user acquisition budgets by predicting which users will be profitable that can then be targeted in campaigns. This collaboration is a next step in the evolution of smart content monetization, putting the publisher’s needs and the user experience first. The new strategic partnership extends the value proposition to Fyber’s partners and adds to attractiveness for potential new publishers.
Successful bond restructuring & new financing
An important milestone in Q1 2019 was the bond restructuring: The voluntary debt-to-equity exchange of €74 million convertible bonds into 247 million new shares was completed in May, effectively halving the Company’s debt burden from convertible bonds. Thus, Fyber is able to return to a positive equity position for the full year 2019.
Furthermore, the Company entered into a €5 million loan agreement, including a possible expansion of additional €10 million subject to business needs, with Tennor Holding B.V. (formerly Sapinda Holding B.V.) maturing in June 2022, to support its operating needs and accelerate its growth.
Fyber CEO Ziv Elul, commented: “With regard to the conclusion of our cost saving initiatives, the resulting improvement in adjusted EBITDA, and the partial bond restructuring we trust to have set the Company up for a successful start into the year. We are proud of the joined team effort, that enabled us to present our unified product suite to the market, bringing real technological edge and product uniqueness to our partners.”
The complete interim statement is available on the Fyber website under: https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations
Key Figures
|Q1
|Full year
|In € millions
|2019
|2018
|Change YoY
|2018
|Gross revenue
|27.5
|29.3
|-6%
|128.5
|Net revenue
|9.9
|10.2
|-3%
|46.1
|Net revenue margin
|35.8%
|34.8%
|+1pp
|35.9%
|EBITDA*
|-1.3
|-4.0
|+68%
|-7.2
*Note: Unaudited, adjusted EBITDA excluding one-off impacts, not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS.
###
About Fyber
Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber’s technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion monthly unique users. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. The Company employs more than 270 people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FBEN’ and the ISIN NL0012377394.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005783/en/
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 29, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498