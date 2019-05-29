W2O Announces Investment from New Mountain Capital; Partnership Focused on Making the World a Healthier Place through Marketing Communications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
W2O, the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications to the healthcare sector, today announced it has partnered with New Mountain Capital to accelerate continued growth and scale of the company to meet the evolving needs of its clients to most effectively and efficiently communicate with and influence their key stakeholders in an increasingly digital and mobile world.
The current W2O management team will remain in place, and both Jim Weiss, W2O Founder and CEO, and Jennifer Gottlieb, W2O President, will serve on the board of directors. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of W2O’s fiscal year 2019, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions. Current investment partner Mountaingate Capital is exiting W2O in the transaction. CG Petsky Prunier, part of the Canaccord Genuity Group, and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to W2O and Mountaingate Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.
In 2016, W2O partnered with Mountaingate to fund the firm’s strategic growth plans, which included three acquisitions – Pure Communications, Marketeching and Sentient – in addition to hiring key talent and making focused investments to expand and enhance its highly integrated technology and service offerings. Since that time, the firm’s revenues more than doubled from just under $100 million annually in 2016 with just over 400 people to anticipated revenues of more than $200 million in 2019 with nearly 800 people.
“We achieved in three years what we planned to do in five, so we were looking for a new partner that could help us maintain our momentum while preserving our dynamic, entrepreneurial culture that provides consistent career growth, innovation, and learning and development opportunities for our people,” said Weiss. “New Mountain is the right partner for this next inflection point in our evolution, one that aligns with an inflection point in healthcare as the sector continues to be impacted by technology at an unprecedented pace. Working with New Mountain, we will continue building and acquiring talent and companies with capabilities that clients have told us they need and want, and facilitate expansion in key markets overseas and in the U.S.”
“This partnership enables us to continue to control our own destiny and pursue our goal of ‘Becoming the Best’ for our clients, and to achieve a renewed mission to make the world a healthier place through marketing communications,” said Gottlieb. “There’s nothing more important than your health, and the future leaders in healthcare will be those that can communicate and compete most effectively in a mobile and digital world through both traditional and non-traditional media channels guided by next-generation analytics. We will not only continue to build and model our business to help our clients achieve this, but also become a digital health player in our own right.”
“W2O is a true leader in healthcare marketing, communications and analytics. We are excited to partner with Jim and his amazing team to support their next phase of growth as a key player in the evolution of the segment,” said Matt Holt, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. “Healthcare is just beginning to discover new forces in medicine, prevention and cures, and W2O is participating with leading client organizations throughout the healthcare continuum. Our partnership is meant to support investments in key areas while enabling W2O to maintain its successful entrepreneurial culture, commitment to innovation, and unmatched client focus.”
According to Bruce Rogers, Managing Director of Mountaingate Capital, which initially partnered with W2O on this growth strategy, “W2O and its team exceeded our expectations in every way, successfully assimilating acquisitions, on-boarding talent and delivering data-driven insights to inform strategy and programming to achieve a competitive advantage for clients. This is a stellar team committed to client excellence, employee experience and development, and elevating the healthcare ecosystem. We are very pleased to see W2O advance to its next phase of growth with New Mountain Capital and wish Jim and the team the best for continued success.”
Mountaingate Capital
Mountaingate Capital is a private equity firm based in Denver that specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate targets investments in new platform companies typically with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit http://mountaingate.com.
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.
About W2O
Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001, W2O is the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing services and communications to the healthcare sector. W2O applies proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies to deliver sustained business results. W2O maintains 15 offices across the United States and in Europe.
For more information, please visit www.w2ogroup.com.
Follow W2O on Twitter
Follow W2O on LinkedIn
Follow W2O on Facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005623/en/
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 29, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498