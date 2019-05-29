Cine Gear Expo 2019: Kingston to Demonstrate Full End-to-End 4K HDR Workflow

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 02:34 PM EDT
Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it will exhibit at Cine Gear Expo: Los Angeles 2019 (booth #73). Cine Gear Expo is the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the technology, entertainment and media industry. Kingston will demonstrate the first full end-to-end digital image technician (DIT) workstation for 4K and HDR workflows. The new system powered with the upcoming Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, recently released data center DC500M SATA SSDs, and HyperX memory, provides dramatic cost savings for studios by reducing the time from ingest to live edits. Kingston will demonstrate the entire workflow at Cine Gear Expo (Booth #73) at Paramount Studios Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005870/en/
Kingston DC500 SSDs provide dramatic cost savings for studios by reducing the time from ingest to live edits. (Photo: Business Wire)
“From streaming-only production houses to major motion picture studios, more media and entertainment professionals are creating content that is designed to wow audiences by its crispness and richness of color,” said Mark Noland, enterprise SSD field applications engineer, Kingston. “When producing content in 4K or 8K in HDR, Directors, Cinematographers, Colorists, VFX Artists, and Editors need a way to quickly review the results of a day’s shoot without bringing productions to a halt or interrupting the expensive time on set or in post. Delays mean higher production costs and this system using high-performance Kingston solutions showcases how technical teams can keep productions on-time and on-budget, without waiting for rendering or cleanup.”
Recently deployed in a Netflix and major studio production environment, Kingston SSD solutions gave production, postproduction and media and entertainment professionals the ability to work in complete 8K-to-4K capture workloads in real time, further reducing any on-set idle time by accelerating image pipelines to Laboratories, Digital Intermediate, VFX or in Post. The studios immediately recognized a variety of production benefits including:
- Nearly 8x increase in camera / sound / dailies transfer speeds on set (3700MB/s vs 500MB/s)
- 6x reduction in Lab ingestion for Dailies processing (2.5TB in 18 minutes)
- Significant end-of-day reduction in image sequence transfer times for DIT (1.25TB in 7 minutes)
- Decrease in additional department idle time at wrap waiting for DIT / Data Managers to finish footage transfers
- Enables real-time review and processing of 6K and 8K in high-frame rate workstations
At this year’s Cine Gear Expo, Production Technologist Dane Brehm will showcase an end-to-end 4K SDR/HDR DIT workstation. Dane will demonstrate the 4K SDR/HDR pipeline from LiveGrade-to-processing, and feature industry leading hardware and software including Keslow’s ARRI Alexa LF, Pomfort LiveGrade Pro and Silverstack, Codex High-Density Encoding, Flanders Scientific SDR/HDR Monitoring, AJA Colorfront V3 Engine and DaVinci Resolve 16, all with Cintegral’s NVMe integrated workstations.
Kingston will also demo the Synology DS218+ NAS box that features a powerful dual-core processor paired with Kingston's new DC500 Data Center Series SATA SSDs that enables real-time 4K video streaming and 4K Ultra HD video transcoding. The onboard AES-NI hardware encryption engine offers state-of-the-art encryption to protect critical data. For those working with large files like videos or creative assets, Synology DS218+ offers a centralized place for storing and backing up data. Multiple workstations can access data stored on a Synology NAS at the same, facilitating collaboration. The file syncing and remote access features also allow teams to access data on the road or from separate offices. With data stored on equipment you own, there's no need to worry about recurring data storage costs.
Also, on display from Kingston’s gaming brand HyperX, the HyperX RGB Chair made up of its award-winning keyboards. Attendees are welcome to sit on the one-of-a-kind throne, take and share photos and enter for a chance to win prizes by using the hashtag #kingstoniseverywhere.
For more information visit Kingston.com or stop by Kingston’s booth (#73) at Cine Gear Expo.
Kingston can be found on:
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingston
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingstonTech
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston
About Kingston Digital, Inc.
Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.
Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005870/en/
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 29, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 28, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498