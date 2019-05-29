Amphenol Corporation Recognizes Mouser Electronics with Top Award for Digital Excellence

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019 03:10 PM EDT
Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is pleased to announce that it has been honored with a top e-commerce award from its valued partner Amphenol Corporation, a global leader in the interconnect industry. Mouser stocks the full suite of products from Amphenol and 27 of its product divisions, available on its industry-leading website Mouser.com.
Representatives from Mouser Electronics and Amphenol Corporation gather at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas. Amphenol presented Mouser with the Best High Service Digital Performance Award.(Photo: Business Wire)
Mouser received the 2018 Best High Service Digital Performance Award from Amphenol for outstanding growth in customer count, point of sale, and new product introductions (NPI).
“We applaud the Mouser team for this well-deserved award,” said Annette Tyler, Corporate Director Distribution at Amphenol. “We have a long history with Mouser and their team has consistently delivered phenomenal growth in the e-commerce space. We are very pleased to recognize Mouser for its exceptional efforts.”
“It is a tremendous honor for us to be recognized by a company with the stellar reputation enjoyed by Amphenol, especially in the digital arena,” said Krystal Jackson, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. “Amphenol has been a highly valued partner for many years and we look forward to many more productive years together.”
Over the past decade, Mouser has received numerous awards from Amphenol Corporation and its subsidiaries. Mouser received 2018 Distributor of the Year awards from Amphenol SV Microwave and Amphenol Industrial. In 2016, Amphenol SV Microwave presented Mouser with the Business Development Award. Mouser received Amphenol Corporation’s 2015 Best Global Performance Award in conjunction with TTI, as well as the Distributor of the Year Award from Amphenol Industrial. In 2014, Mouser won Amphenol Corporation’s Global Excellence Award and in 2013, Mouser was recognized with the Amphenol Corporation Global Partnership Award for Distributor Excellence, along with 2013 Distributor of the Year by Amphenol Industrial.
With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.
About Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 25 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.
About Amphenol Corporation
Amphenol Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. Amphenol Corporation has developed a range of connector and interconnect products for the information technology and communications equipment applications, including the converging voice, video, and data communications markets. The primary end markets for the Company's products are communications and information processing markets, cellular telephone and data communication, information processing systems, commercial aviation, aerospace and military electronics, as well as automotive, rail and other transportation and industrial applications.
Trademarks
Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
