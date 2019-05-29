Wacom President and CEO Nobu Ide to Keynote CES Asia 2019

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced that Mr. Nobu Ide, president and CEO of Wacom, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2019. Now in its fifth year, CES Asia will run June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.
Nobu Ide’s keynote is scheduled for 4PM on Wednesday, June 12. He will unveil Wacom’s vision for the future of digital ink in today’s digital world, as well as the company’s innovative solutions in Extended Reality (XR) to bring new opportunities to the creative community. Mr. Ide joined Wacom in 2013 and assumed the role of Representative Director, President and CEO in April 2018.
“Wacom is a pioneer in digital creativity, opening up a new world of opportunity for digital collaboration that transcends markets,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES, CTA. “Wacom’s advancements in digital ink and XR demonstrate how technologies are driving the unprecedented changes across the creative industries. We welcome Mr. Ide to the CES Asia stage to share his vision for the future of digital creation.”
Mr. Ide joins top executives from Audi, Huawei and Hyundai as confirmed CES Asia keynote speakers. Additional industry thought leaders will be added to the keynote stage in the coming weeks. All CES Asia keynotes will take place at the Kerry Hotel in Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3.
As one of Asia’s fastest growing tech events, CES Asia is the only event in Asia that brings together the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships and celebrate the best in consumer tech in Asia. The show will focus on the latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from around the world, featuring more than 550 exhibiting companies, including more than 115 startups. Visit CESAsia.com for more information or to register.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers and international media. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.
About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:
International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Taken independent in July 2016, Shanghai Intex Exhibition (Co., Ltd.) was originally founded in 1995 as the pioneering exhibition organizing business of Intex Shanghai, the first joint venture venue management business in Shanghai. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibitions, giving it the perfect combination of domestic and international resources. Over the last 20 years, Shanghai Intex has organized more than 100 tradeshows and over 1000 conferences, with a sum total show space in excess of 2 million square meters. Shanghai Intex runs a number of internationally renowned exhibitions covering the music industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing, public transportation, floriculture, consumer electronics, technology and more.
