Binance und Cred bringen gemeinsam dezentralisierte Finanzdienste und LBA in Binance Chain ein

|
|May 29, 2019 05:56 PM EDT
Binance, die nach Handelsvolumen weltweit größte Börse für Kryptowährungen und Entwickler der proprietären Blockchain-Binance Chain, und Cred, die führende Plattform für Krypto-Kreditvergabe und -aufnahme, haben heute einen Vertrag über die Zusammenarbeit beim Ankurbeln der Dezentralisierung des Finanzwesens bekannt gegeben. Im Rahmen des Vertrags wird Cred einen Anteil seiner ERC20 LBA-Token zu Binance Chain migrieren und zur offiziellen Plattform für Kreditvergabe und -aufnahme für das DeFi-Ökosystem werden. Binance wird sowohl als Investor als auch als Partner von Cred fungieren und auch nach Gelegenheiten zur Nutzung und Unterstützung von Creds branchenführenden Diensten innerhalb des Binance-Ökosystems suchen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005981/de/
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, with Dan Schatt, Co-Founder and President of Cred (Photo: Business Wire)
„Wir freuen uns, dass wir mit Cred zusammenarbeiten können, um die Arbeit des Unternehmens durch das Potenzial der Binance Chain auf mehr Märkte und Kunden auf der ganzen Welt zu skalieren. Die Binance Chain hat eine Blockzeit von einer Sekunde, sodass Transaktionen und Interaktionen der Nutzer von Cred schnell, effizient und mühelos vonstatten gehen können“, so Ted Lin, Wachstumsleiter bei Binance.
Cred ist ein lizenzierter Kreditgeber mit Sitz in Kalifornien und hat ein Darlehenskapital in Höhe von über 300 Millionen US-Dollar gesichert. Cred ermöglicht es den Anbietern, Verwaltern und Börsen von Krypto-Wallets und den Anbietern von Krypto-Anwendungen, einige der konkurrenzfähigsten Soll- und Habenzinssätze der Branche anzubieten. In diesem Jahr hat Cred Partnerschaften mit mehreren einflussreichen Organisationen und Verwaltern in der Krypto-Community bekannt gegeben. Inhaber von Cred LBA können ihre Kryptowährung auf einen festen Zeitraum eingrenzen und haben die Option, Assets für weitere Zeiträume zu verlängern. Die Kunden erhalten die besten Zinssätze, wenn sie das LBA-Token von Cred einsetzen. Es ist kein Account-Minimum nötig und die Zinsen werden in Stablecoin ausgezahlt. Das Kapital wird in den Kryptobeträgen zurückgezahlt, die ursprünglich erhalten wurden.
„Binance ist seit der Gründung von Cred ein starker Partner und Investor und wir freuen uns sehr, dass wir Binance Chain unterstützen und in Zusammenarbeit mit Binance weiterhin jedem auf nachhaltige Weise ein dezentralisiertes Finanzwesen zugänglich machen können“, so Dan Schatt, Mitgründer von Cred. „Wir freuen uns darauf, die Cred-Binance-Partnerschaft fortzusetzen.“
Cred wird von einigen der größten Investoren der Krypto- und Technologiebranche gefördert, darunter Binance Labs, 500 Startups, Arrington XRP Capital, Blocktower und FBG Capital. Cred ist ferner Gründungsmitglied der Universal Protocol Alliance, einem Vorstandsmitglied der Blockchain Advocacy Coalition.
Über Cred:
Cred ist eine dezentrale globale Kreditplattform, die den offenen Zugang zu Krediten überall und jederzeit ermöglicht. Gegründet von ehemaligen PayPal-Finanztechnologie-Veteranen hat Cred, mit Büros in San Francisco und Shanghai, über 300 Millionen USD an globalem Kreditkapital beschafft. Die Mission von Cred ist es, die Kraft der Blockchain zu nutzen, damit jeder von kostengünstigen Kreditprodukten profitieren kann. Cred vereint ein vielfältiges Team von unternehmerischen Führungskräften, maschinelles Lernen und die Stärke der Blockchain-Technologie. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter mycred.io. Alternativ können Sie uns auf Twitter und LinkedIn folgen oder sich unserer Community auf Telegram anschließen.
Über Binance
Binance ist ein aus mehreren Armen bestehendes Blockchain-Ökosystem, das dem größeren Ziel des Blockchain-Fortschritts und der Freiheit des Geldes dient. Das Binance-Ökosystem besteht aus Binance Exchange (der führenden weltweiten Börse für Kryptowährungen), Labs (Wagniskapitalarm und Inkubator), Launchpad (Plattform für Token-Verkauf), Academy (Bildungsportal), Research (Marktanalyse), Charity Foundation (Spendenplattform und Non-Profit-Gesellschaft auf Blockchain-Basis für mehr Nachhaltigkeit) und Trust Wallet (offizielle Multicoin-Geldbörse und dApps-Browser von Binance) sowie Binance Chain, einem von Binance und der Community entwickelten Blockchain-Softwaresystem.
