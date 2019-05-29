AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Textract, a fully managed service that uses machine learning to automatically extract text and data, including from tables and forms, in virtually any document without the need for manual review, custom code, or machine learning experience. Amazon Textract goes beyond simple optical character recognition (OCR) to identify the contents of fields in forms, information stored in tables, and the context in which the information is presented, such as a name or social security number from a tax form or the product SKU or quantity in a warehouse from an inventory report. The extracted text and data can be easily used to build smart searches on large archives of documents, or can be loaded into a database for use by applications, such as accounting, auditing, and compliance software. Amazon Textract’s API supports multiple image formats like scans, PDFs, and photos, and customers can use it with database and analytics services like Amazon Elasticsearch Service, Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Athena and other machine learning services like Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Comprehend Medical, Amazon Translate, and Amazon SageMaker to derive deeper meaning from the extracted text and data. To get started with Amazon Textract, visit https://aws.amazon.com/textract.
Many companies extract text and data from files such as contracts, expense reports, mortgage guarantees, fund prospectuses, tax documents, hospital claims, and patient forms through manual data entry or simple OCR software. This is a time-consuming and often inaccurate process that produces an output requiring extensive post-processing before it can be put in a format that is usable by other applications. That’s because existing OCR technologies are unable to recognize common layouts like forms and tables, and only generate a lengthy and often inaccurate text dump. What organizations want instead is the ability to accurately identify and extract text and data from forms and tables in documents of any format and from a variety of file types and templates. Amazon Textract analyzes virtually any type of document, automatically generating highly accurate text, form, and table data. Amazon Textract identifies text and data from tables and forms in documents – such as line items and totals from a photographed receipt, tax information from a W2, or values from a table in a scanned inventory report – and recognizes a range of document formats, including those specific to financial services, insurance, and healthcare, without requiring any customization or human intervention. Amazon Textract makes it easy for customers to accurately process millions of document pages in just a few hours, significantly lowering document processing costs, and allowing customers to focus on deriving business value from their text and data instead of wasting time and effort on post-processing. Results are delivered via an API that can be easily accessed and used without requiring any machine learning experience.
“The power of Amazon Textract is that it accurately extracts text and structured data from virtually any document with no machine learning experience required. Subsequently, developers can analyze and query the extracted text and data using our database and analytics services like Amazon Elasticsearch Service, Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Athena and integrate with other machine learning services like Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Comprehend Medical, Amazon Translate, and Amazon SageMaker to help customers derive deeper meaning from the extracted text and data,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President, Amazon Machine Learning. “In addition to the integration with other AWS services, the rich partner community developing around Amazon Textract makes it possible for customers to gain real meaning from their file collections, operate more efficiently, improve security compliance, automate data entry, and facilitate faster business decisions.”
Amazon Textract takes scanned files stored in an Amazon S3 bucket, reads them, and returns data in the form of JSON text annotated with the page number, section, form labels, and data types. This data can then be used for a range of applications (e.g. generating smart search indexes, redacting text in a massive collection of forms, creating automated loan approval workflows, using the data for regulatory compliance, and flagging fraud risk for insurance claims). Customers can load the data into business software, such as spreadsheets, databases, and payroll systems, or they can analyze and query the data using Amazon ElasticSearch, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Redshift, or Amazon Athena. Amazon Textract is available today in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), EU (Ireland), and will expand to additional regions in the coming year.
The Globe and Mail is a national icon and Canada’s most recognized media brand. "As a news media company, we rely on many PDF or scanned-source documents such as FOIs (freedom of information requests) that have important information contained in tables that we previously couldn't access,” said Michael O’Neill, Managing Director of Digital and Data Science at The Globe and Mail. “These documents have been under-utilized because journalists were not able to access them easily or didn't know they existed. Using Amazon Textract, we are able to extract information from tables in PDFs and easily output that data to CSV and offer easy access to these documents by making them available for search queries by our journalists. This increases efficient access to information for our journalist by tenfold."
Met Office is the UK’s national weather service, and is a world leader in providing weather and climate services. "We hope to use AmazonTextract to digitize millions of historical weather observations from document archives,” said Philip Brohan, Climate Scientist at Met Office. “Making these observations available to science will improve our understanding of climate variability and change."
PwC helps organizations and individuals create value by delivering quality in assurance, tax, and advisory services. “At PwC, we work to provide our customers with intelligent automation tools that help transform previously manual processes. We've integrated Amazon Textract into our solution for the pharmaceutical industry to automate document processing for various FDA forms like MedWatch and CIOMS,” said Siddhartha Bhattacharya of PwC. “Previously, people would manually review, edit, and process these forms, each one taking hours. Amazon Textract has proven to be the most efficient and accurate OCR solution available for these forms, extracting all of the relevant information for review and processing, and reducing time spent from hours to down to minutes.”
Healthfirst is a not-for-profit managed care organization and one of the fastest growing health plans in New York with over 1.4M diverse members and a network of more than 35,000 providers and 4,500 employees. “At Healthfirst, we are building data pipelines to turn scanned medical charts into useful clinical information to improve care coordination, drive quality outcomes, and ensure appropriate reimbursement for members under our coverage,” said Steve Prewitt, Chief Analytics Officer at Healthfirst. “We use Amazon Textract and Amazon Comprehend Medical to glean real value from unstructured data sources in an efficient way, resulting in revenue savings 10-20 times more than our usual downstream operation. By scaling up to analyze over 50,000 charts, we can find undocumented diagnoses and refer around 5,000 members for the care management they need.”
Informed, Inc. automates how financial institutions originate loans and open bank accounts. "We have already used Amazon Textract to analyze tens of thousands of loan documents on behalf of financial institutions, and our own software-as-a-service offering has been enhanced by the service, enabling us to identify 95% of the defects in loan application packages and help banks reduce their manual data entry,” said Justin Wickett, Founder and CEO, Informed Inc. “Using Amazon Textract, our software gives financial institutions real-time visibility into an applicant’s income based off of their pay stubs, bank statements, tax returns, and other financial documents. We plan to expand the types of documents we analyze using Amazon Textract in order to enable financial institutions to take advantage of our machine learning models and bring real-time decision-making efficiency to today's slow and manual process."
Candor’s mission is to transform the archaic, time consuming process that burdens the mortgage industry. “We use OCR to extract data from a wide variety of lender-required documents to verify income, assets, property value, and more. Until now, the best OCR solution read one page at the rate of 38.4 seconds, but Amazon Textract achieves this in a fraction of that time,” said Tom Showalter, Founder & CEO of Candor. “We’ve been able to use Textract to accurately read complex, diverse documents such as bank statements, pay stubs, and tax documents without additional training or machine learning expertise, allowing our clients to underwrite and close a loan in days, as opposed to weeks.”
UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation vendor providing a complete software platform to help organizations efficiently automate business processes. "Amazon Textract will further differentiate UiPath's robotic process automation platform by enhancing UiPath’s document understanding capabilities, enabling our customers to unlock critical business data from documents, transform that data into actionable business insights, and deliver those insights into line-of-business and operational systems," said Param Kahlon, Chief Product Officer of UiPath.
TeraDact allows customers to transform stored images and paper documents into privacy-compliant, usable digital formats at scale. “Amazon Textract’s smart docs platform feeds TeraDact’s patented redaction services to automatically remove and secure sensitive data. TeraDact customers can permanently remove this data so that it can never be recovered or opt to replace sensitive data with patented tokens which can be recovered by individuals with the appropriate permissions. This is particularly useful in complying with government mandates surrounding individual data privacy such as GDPR,” said Tom Trobridge, COO, TeraDact.
Ripcord’s mission is to digitize and extract knowledge from paper documents using vision-guided robotics, machine learning, and advanced AI. This knowledge automates business processes and workflows. “We’ve had tremendous success utilizing Amazon Textract to augment our advanced entity extraction to benefit many industries and uncover $4 billion in new pay. We look forward to expanding our use of Amazon Textract across financial and government services, healthcare and legal,” said Alex Fielding, CEO of Ripcord.
Blue Prism develops Robotic Process Automation software to provide businesses and organizations with a more agile virtual workforce. “Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission-critical processes, allowing customers the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. By using Amazon Textract, we’ve given our digital workforce another powerful tool for automation. Amazon Textract accurately analyzes data from various document types using machine learning, which enhances the digital transformation journey for our customers. Using additional AWS AI services like Amazon Comprehend and Amazon Rekognition, we can tackle challenges from added secure customer authentication processes to fraud detection capabilities. The intelligence and flexibility of Amazon Textract’s form data extraction can elevate OCR to new levels in industries like financial services, retail, manufacturing and transportation to name a few,” said Dave Moss, CTO and Co-Founder of Blue Prism.
About Amazon Web Services
For 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 66 Availability Zones (AZs) within 21 geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK. Millions of customers including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005985/en/
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
May. 29, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) provides a comprehensive framework of theory and practice in the emerging field of AI. The program delivers the foundational knowledge needed to explore both key contextual areas and complex technical applications of AI systems. Curriculum incorporates elements of data science, robotics, and machine learning-enabling you to pursue a holistic and interdisciplinary course of study while preparing for a position in AI research, operations, ...
May. 29, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 29, 2019 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 29, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT