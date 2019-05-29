Significant Patent Win for TQ Delta

|By Business Wire
May 29, 2019 06:11 PM EDT
TQ Delta LLC, a technology development and licensing firm, secured another favorable judgment last week when a Delaware federal jury found that 2Wire Inc. infringed three of TQ Delta’s patents related to Digital Subscriber Line (“DSL”) technology. 2Wire is a subsidiary of ARRIS Solutions, which was recently acquired by CommScope Inc.
TQ Delta’s patents cover important memory sharing capabilities for DSL modems and central office equipment, among other inventions. TQ Delta notes that these inventions are widely employed not just in the United States, but around the world.
This ruling represents another victory for TQ Delta’s ongoing licensing business. Earlier this year, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales also found in favor of TQ Delta on another patent from its deep portfolio of DSL inventions. The UK Proceeding against ZyXEL Communications UK Ltd and its Danish parent company, ZyXEL Communications A/S (both subsidiaries of Unizyx Holding Corporation) found TQ Delta’s European Patent (UK) 1 453 268 valid and infringed, as well as essential to the standards for ADSL2 and VDSL2. The Court granted an immediate injunction and award of costs against the ZyXEL defendants. ZyXEL defendants have appealed some elements of the judgment and that appeal is pending. TQ Delta’s worldwide portfolio spans a broad range of standard essential patents (“SEPs”) and non-SEPs that are central to key broadband network technologies. In addition to validation by courts in the US and UK, TQ Delta has successfully licensed its technology to key market participants.
The most recent verdict was announced on May 23 following a nearly four-day trial in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. After deliberation, the eight-member jury returned a favorable verdict on all eleven counts, finding that 2Wire infringed U.S. Patent nos. 7,836,381, 7,844,882 and 8,276,048, that those patents were not obvious over prior art, and that two certificates of correction were not invalid.
“We are pleased with the jury’s decision affirming the strength and importance of our portfolio of inventions, which are the culmination of years of investment in standards development and communications technologies,” said Abha Divine, Managing Director of TQ Delta.
TQ Delta has supported continued development of DSL markets by maintaining a longstanding business strategy designed to ensure advancements in the technology. “The TQ Delta portfolio and continued investment in the field contributes to the past, present, and future of high-speed DSL connections around the world. We have already licensed several companies to practice the important inventions under our DSL portfolio and will continue to seek to license others through business negotiations,” said Divine.
TQ Delta was represented by McAndrews, Held, and Malloy, Ltd., a firm specializing in intellectual property prosecution, counselling, and dispute resolution.
Lead trial attorney, Peter McAndrews, explained that “The Defendant’s strategy was to trivialize the important inventions at issue. We are pleased that the jury vindicated the inventors’ hard work and our client’s commitment to innovation.”
TQ Delta maintains a sizable patent portfolio for digital communication technology, including DSL.
About TQ Delta
TQ Delta is a technology development and licensing company aimed at providing needed solutions for the communications industry and beyond. The company’s technical investments span nearly two decades of contributions and innovation in the field of communications. TQ Delta’s technologies are used in leading products and services worldwide spanning broadband communications and media distribution. For more information, visit http://www.tqdelta.com.
