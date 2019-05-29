POSaBIT Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 06:20 PM EDT
POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology company delivering unique blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the cannabis industry, is pleased to report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
“POSaBIT is off to a solid start in 2019 with revenue growing 311% over last year driven by our continued rapid expansion into California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Washington,” said Ryan Hamlin, co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT. “This is a very exciting time for POSaBIT, and we are pleased with our continued progress and solid market share gains. With great sales execution and continued expansion into existing growing markets, like California, we believe POSaBIT is on track to deliver on our 2019 financial commitments.”
Financial Summary
|in United States Dollars
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2018
|Total Revenue
|$
|1,065,004
|$
|258,919
|Total Cost of Sales
|939,621
|257,613
|Gross Profit
|$
|125,383
|$
|1,306
|Total Operating Expenses
|$
|932,048
|$
|422,271
|Total Other Income (Expenses)
|32,298
|(483,994)
|Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|$
|(774,367)
|$
|(904,959)
|Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share
|$
|(0.03)
|$
|(0.05)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|25,373,371
|20,066,535
First Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
Transactional Sales
Transactional sales totaled $13.7 million, representing an increase of 370% compared with $2.9 million in first quarter 2018.
Revenue
Total revenue was $1.1 million, up 311% compared with $259 thousand in first quarter 2018.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was $125.4 thousand, compared with a gross profit of $1.3 thousand in first quarter 2018.
Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Loss and comprehensive loss was $774.4 thousand, or a loss of $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared with a comprehensive loss of $905.0 thousand, or a loss of $0.05 per basic and diluted share in first quarter 2018.
Financial Reports
Full details of the financial and operating results for the first quarter 2019 are described in the company’s consolidated financial statements with accompanying notes. The consolidated financial statements and additional information about POSaBIT are available on the company’s website at www.posabit.com/investor-relations or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Financial Outlook
POSaBIT provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements.
POSaBIT reaffirms its full year 2019 outlook of:
- Transactional sales will grow by more than 400% to over USD $100 million, assuming the average store processes between USD $350,000 and USD $500,000 per year through the POSaBIT service
- Revenue to grow in the range of approximately 80% to 100%
- Cost of sales in the range of $5.5 million to $6.0 million
- To expand its footprint to 5 additional recreational states and up to 10 additional medical states, based approximately on adding 2 states in the first quarter, 3 in the second quarter, 4 in the third quarter and 6 in the fourth quarter.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy, product development, timing of product development, events and courses of action. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “objective,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “is designed to” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about: our expectations regarding our expenses, sales and operations; our future customer concentration; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our need for additional financing; our ability to anticipate the future needs of our customers; our plans for future products and enhancements of existing products; our future growth strategy and growth rate; our future intellectual property; and our anticipated trends and challenges in the markets in which we operate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which POSaBIT will operate in the future, including the demand for our products, anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage our operating expenses, which may adversely affect our financial condition; our ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; our relationships with our customers, distributors and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers’ needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; our ability to maintain technological leadership; our ability to manage risks inherent in foreign operations; the impact of technology changes on our products and industry; our failure to develop new and innovative products; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect our business; our ability to manage working capital; and our dependence on key personnel. POSaBIT is an early stage company with a short operating history; it may not achieve profitability; and it may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from POSaBIT’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards POSaBIT’s products and blockchain/cryptocurrency exchange technology generally, litigation, global economic climate, loss of key employees and consultants, additional funding requirements, changes in laws, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.
Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future event or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Neither we nor any of our representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither we nor any of our representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise resulting from the use of the information in this news release or for omissions from the information in this presentation.
About POSaBIT
POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005991/en/
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
May. 29, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) provides a comprehensive framework of theory and practice in the emerging field of AI. The program delivers the foundational knowledge needed to explore both key contextual areas and complex technical applications of AI systems. Curriculum incorporates elements of data science, robotics, and machine learning-enabling you to pursue a holistic and interdisciplinary course of study while preparing for a position in AI research, operations, ...
May. 29, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 29, 2019 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 29, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 28, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 28, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT