Nano-Care remporte le Prix allemand de l’Innovation 2019 pour son revêtement antimicrobien « Liquid Guard » contre les infections causées par le SARM

May 29, 2019
La société de nanotechnologie Nano-Care Deutschland AG a été honorée le 28 mai 2019 en recevant le Prix allemande de l’Innovation 2019 au Musée allemand des techniques de Berlin pour sa nouvelle innovation dans le domaine des revêtements antimicrobiens destinée à empêcher les infections qui mettent la vie en danger, causées par des microorganismes tels que les infections à staphylococcus aureus résistant à la méthicilline (SARM, « infections à staphylocoques »).
Oliver Sonntag, CEO Nano-Care Dr. Fabienne Hennessen, Antimicrobial Coating Division (Photo: Business Wire)
La nouvelle technologie, « Liquid Guard », qui sera lancée à l’échelle mondiale, y compris aux États-Unis et en Chine, protègera les surfaces contre la croissance microbienne 24 heures sur 24, en ce qui concerne les microorganismes, y compris les Staphylococci, qui ne peuvent plus être maîtrisées en utilisant les antibiotiques habituels.
Tandis que la plupart des produits approuvés par l’EPA (Environmental Protection Agency – agence de protection de l’environnement) et le règlement sur les produits biocides (RPB) ont une durée d’efficacité limitée, ce nouveau produit fournit une protection durable contre, p. ex., les infections cutanées et staphyloccociques, les attaques du système immunitaire, et permet de contrôler les maladies concernées à long terme.
En plus des risques de contact peau à peau, qui peuvent être maîtrisés par des désinfectants pour les mains, les infections par souillure provenant d’articles personnels ou de blessures chirurgicales (infections SARM invasives) sont l’une des causes d’infection les plus fréquentes, parce qu’elles peuvent transporter le SARM par le biais d’un contact direct.
« Bien que les désinfectants ne soient pas toxiques, leur effet est uniquement temporaire. La croissance microbienne commence immédiatement après l’application de telles pulvérisations antimicrobiennes, car leur durabilité contre les bactéries responsables des mauvaises odeurs, et la croissance de moisissure (contrôle de la moisissure) laissent beaucoup à désirer. La plupart des commentaires des clients indiquent les produits antimicrobiens ont une durabilité limitée », a déclaré Oliver Sonntag, PDG de Nano-Care Deutschland AG. « Nous sommes fiers d’être honorés par cette récompense pour notre nouvelle innovation en faveur de la santé publique, qui laisse un revêtement antimicrobien permanent sur les surfaces et agit contre les bactéries SARM », a fait savoir le Dr Fabienne Hennessen, microbiologiste chez Nano-Care Deutschland AG.
Le Forum Économique Mondial de Davos estime que le nombre croissant de bactéries résistantes aux antibiotiques est l’une des 10 plus grandes menaces pour la santé mondiale. La vraisemblance qu’une personne infectée meure a augmentée ainsi que les incidents d’infections SARM au cours des dernières années.
Dans les établissements de soins de santé tels que les hôpitaux ou les maisons de retraite, où un lavage des mains insuffisant peut entraîner la propagation du SARM, les risques provenant d’autres infections telles que les maladies gastro-intestinales d’origine bactérienne peuvent être isolés, pour épargner les personnes en bonne santé dans les environnements de soins de santé. Nano-Care a signé un contrat pour le marché européen avec un prestataire de soins de santé lui réservant une distribution exclusive dans ce secteur.
