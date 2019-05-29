Keymao Begins Launch of Magnetic Clip-On Headphones to Support Active Lifestyles

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019 09:48 PM EDT
Today marks a victory for fitness heads everywhere as Keymao is proud to announce the launch of their Magic Headwear Indiegogo campaign to begin in April. Whether you are a casual weekly runner or a self-proclaimed gym addict, music is surely an essential part of your sacred fitness time. Keymao’s visionary design of the Magic Headwear uses strategically placed magnets that will clip on to a wide array of head worn accessories. These earpieces are incredibly convenient, able to be easily mounted and removed at your leisure. Say goodbye to distracting earpieces that never seem to find that perfect spot. Take your fitness to the next level and say hello to the beginning of your life with uninterrupted workouts.
The Magic Headwear has been created with magnets that will clip on to whatever you are wearing rendering the earpieces firmly held in place. This enables you to comfortably go about your workouts without the nuisance of headphone readjustment or even falling out entirely. The magnets are simply inserted into a head worn accessory of your choice allowing the earpieces to rest freely on the accessory’s exterior. With the Magic Headwear you can enjoy fitness while listening to your favorite tunes hassle free. Keymao has gone out of their way to pay attention to even the smallest nuances of comfort and usability.
Founded in February 2017, Keymao is dedicated to bringing quality improvements to even the smallest facets of life through their design of wearable technology. Keymao’s team is currently based out of Shenzhen, China residing in one of the world’s largest thriving tech markets. Despite the small size of their team, it has had seemingly no impact on their relentless ability and drive to deliver quality products for their consumers. Their core belief is that even the smallest innovations can lead to astounding changes in our daily lives. It is with this belief that over the course of 700 days the Magic Headwear was created. Leading with the Magic Headwear as its forerunner, Keymao seamlessly integrates wearable tech into any active lifestyle.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006035/en/
May. 29, 2019 06:00 PM EDT