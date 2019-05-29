Lumos Diagnostics und RPS Diagnostics fusionieren, um ein Full-Service-Entwicklungsunternehmen zu gründen und die internationale Kommerzialisierung von FebriDx zu fördern

|By Business Wire
Lumos Diagnostics, ein Full-Service-Entwicklungsunternehmen für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik (POC) aus Kalifornien und ehemaliger Ableger des in Australien ansässigen Unternehmens Planet Innovation, und RPS Diagnostics, ein in Florida ansässiger Entwickler, Hersteller und Vermarkter von POC-Diagnosetests, haben heute ihre Fusion bekannt gegeben. Das zusammengelegte Unternehmen wird Lumos Diagnostics heißen.
Zunächst wird sich Lumos Diagnostics auf die internationale Einführung des FebriDx®-Tests konzentrieren. Dabei handelt es sich um einen POC-Schnelltest, der in der Arztpraxis durchgeführt werden kann und über eine integrierte Sicherheitslanzette zur Blutprobenentnahme durch Fingerpunktion, ein System für rotierende Blutentnahme und Bluttransfer sowie integrierte Pufferaktivierung per Knopfdruck verfügt. Dieser ermöglicht Ärzten eine schnelle Bewertung der Immunantwort des Körpers auf akute Atemwegsinfektionen (AWI). Bei diesem Einwegtest werden innerhalb von zehn Minuten Patienten ermittelt, die eine klinisch signifikante Grundinfektion haben. Er hilft bei der Differenzierung zwischen akuten viralen und bakteriellen AWI durch eine schnelle Erkennung des Myxovirus-Resistenz-Proteins A (MxA) sowie des C-reaktiven Proteins (CRP) in peripherem Vollblut. MxA ist ein intrazelluläres Protein, das bei einer akut auftretenden Virusinfektion erhöht vorkommt, und CRP ist ein inflammatorisches Akut-Phase-Protein, das beim Auftreten jeder klinisch signifikanten Infektion erhöht vorkommt.
Sam Lanyon, Vorstandsvorsitzender von Lumos Diagnostics, sagte: „Wir haben im Laufe der Jahre viele Technologien untersucht und sind zu dem Schluss gekommen, dass die Kombination der neuartigen Biomarker-Technologie und der kommerziellen Erfahrung von RPS Diagnostics mit der auf einem Reader basierenden Plattform von Lumos Diagnostics eine hoch strategische und synergistische Verbindung ergibt, die eine robuste Pipeline und kommerziellen Erfolg unterstützen wird.“
Akute AWI sind oftmals hoch ansteckend und machen über die Hälfte aller Antibiotika aus, die bei Besuchen in Arztpraxen und Notfallambulanzen verschrieben werden. Akute AWI können mit unspezifischen grippeartigen Symptomen verknüpft sein, wie z. B. Fieber, Halsschmerzen, Husten, verstopfte Nase und Müdigkeit. Bakterielle Infektionen haben das höchste Morbiditätsrisiko und sind die einzigen Infektionen, bei denen eine Antibiotikabehandlung nützlich ist. Diagnostische Unsicherheit aufgrund überschneidender Symptome und Anzeichen von AWI sind gemeinsam mit Druck durch Patienten bzw. deren Eltern auf eine Antibiotikaverschreibung die Ursache für mehr als 50 Prozent aller unnötigen Antibiotikaverschreibungen. Einwegschnelltests für den Nachweis von Erregern, wie z. B. Streptokokkus A und Influenza, können zwischen einer Kolonisation und einer echten Infektion nicht unterscheiden und sind nur für spezifische Atemwegserkrankungen indiziert, die bei etwa 15 bzw. 25 Prozent aller untersuchten Patienten festgestellt werden. Die Mehrzahl der Patienten leidet jedoch an anderen Virusinfektionen, bakteriellen Infektionen oder mikrobiologisch unbestätigten Atemwegserkrankungen.
Die klinische Leistung in zwei prospektiven multizentrischen klinischen Studien aus den USA weist die hohe Genauigkeit des FebriDx-Tests sowie seinen negativen Vorhersagewert von 97–99 Prozent zum Ausschluss von bakteriellen Infektionen nach. Darüber hinaus zeigte sich in einer kleinen Ergebnisstudie in Großbritannien, dass sich mit FebriDx Entscheidungen bezüglich der klinischen Behandlung bei 48 Prozent der getesteten Patienten änderten und die Zahl der unnötigen Antibiotikaverschreibungen um 80 Prozent zurückging. Indem eine Schnelldiagnose beim ersten Arztbesuch ermöglicht wird, kann der FebriDx-Test dazu beitragen, die Anzahl unnötiger Antibiotikaverschreibungen zu begrenzen, die zu vermeidbaren unerwünschten Reaktionen und Antibiotikaresistenz führen können, was wiederum zu einer Kostensenkung führt.
Dr. med. Robert Sambursky, Präsident und Chief Executive Officer von RPS Diagnostics, der in gleicher Position für das zusammengelegte Unternehmen Lumos Diagnostics weiterarbeiten wird, sagte: „Der Einsatz von FebriDx zur Triage ambulanter Patienten mit akuten AWI ist revolutionär, da der erfolgreiche verantwortungsvolle Umgang mit Antibiotika von Ärzten erfordert, zunächst eine klinisch signifikante bakterielle Infektion auszuschließen. Darüber hinaus wird der Zugang zur neuartigen Reader-Technologie von Lumos Diagnostics die nächste Generation digitaler Verbesserungen vereinfachen, was wiederum zu schnelleren Resultaten führt, eine Quantifizierung ermöglicht und die Objektivität unserer Markenproduktlinien verbessert.“
Lumos Diagnostics
Lumos Diagnostics bietet schnelle und kosteneffiziente Lösungen für komplette Point-of-Care-Diagnostiktests, die urheberrechtlich geschützte digitale Reader-Plattformen nutzen, um Gesundheitsexperten die genauere Diagnose und bessere Behandlung von Krankheiten zu ermöglichen. Lumos bietet Assay-Entwicklung sowie Fertigungsdienste für maßgeschneiderte POC-Tests an. Darüber hinaus entwickelt, produziert und kommerzialisiert das Unternehmen direkt eine Reihe von POC-Tests unter der Marke Lumos. Zu den Krankheiten, die durch Lumos-Tests erkannt werden, zählen Infektionserkrankungen und Entzündungen, die diagnostisch nicht ausreichend erschlossen sind, einschließlich Fieber, biologischer Gefahren und Infektionskrankheiten. Das führt zu weniger unnötigen Behandlungen und damit einhergehenden unerwünschten Ereignissen, reduzierter Krankheitsausbreitung und effektiveren Initiativen für den verantwortungsvollen Umgang mit Antibiotika.
Der FebriDx-Test wurde von Health Canada, der saudischen Arzneimittelzulassungsbehörde und der Gesundheitsbehörde von Singapur zugelassen und hat die CE-Kennzeichnung für den Vertrieb in Europa erhalten. Derzeit hat der FebriDx-Test noch keine Zulassung durch die US-amerikanische Arzneimittelzulassungsbehörde FDA erhalten und ist in den USA nicht auf dem Markt erhältlich. Bitte gehen Sie für weitere Informationen zu Lumos Diagnostics auf lumosdiagnostics.com und für weitere Informationen zu FebriDx auf febridx.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
