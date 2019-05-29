Binance y Cred Se Asocian para Trasladar los Servicios Financieros Descentralizados y los Tokens LBA a Binance Chain

|By Business Wire
Binance, la mayor bolsa de intercambio de criptomonedas del mundo por volumen de transacciones y el desarrollador de la blockchain (cadena de bloques) Binance Chain de su propiedad, y Cred, la plataforma líder de préstamos y créditos en criptomonedas, anunciaron hoy un acuerdo para trabajar juntas y poder impulsar la descentralización de las finanzas. Como parte del acuerdo, Cred migrará una parte de sus tokens LBA ERC20 a Binance Chain y se convertirá en la plataforma oficial de préstamos y créditos para el ecosistema de las finanzas descentralizadas (Decentralized Finance, DeFi). Como inversor y socio en Cred, Binance también buscará oportunidades para aprovechar y respaldar los servicios líderes en la industria de Cred dentro del ecosistema de Binance.
“Estamos encantados de trabajar con Cred para ayudar a ampliar sus esfuerzos a más mercados y a usuarios de todo el mundo a través del poder de Binance Chain, que tiene un tiempo promedio de un segundo y garantizará que las transacciones e interacciones de los usuarios de Cred sean eficaces, rápidas y fáciles de usar”, indicó Ted Lin, director de Crecimiento de Binance.
Cred es una entidad crediticia con licencia, con sede en California y que ha obtenido más de 300 millones de USD en capital de préstamo. Cred permite a los proveedores de criptobilleteras, los custodios, las bolsas y los proveedores de aplicaciones de criptomonedas la posibilidad de ofrecer algunas de las tasas de préstamos y créditos más competitivas de la industria. Este año, Cred ha anunciado asociaciones con varias organizaciones y custodios influyentes de la comunidad criptográfica. Los titulares de tokens LBA de Cred podrán guardar sus criptomonedas en un plazo fijo y tendrán la opción de reinvertir activos por períodos adicionales. Los clientes reciben las mejores tasas al invertir en tokens LBA de Cred. No es necesario ningún monto mínimo en la cuenta, y los intereses se pagan en Stablecoin. El capital se devuelve en los montos de criptomonedas que se recibieron inicialmente.
“Binance ha sido un socio e inversor importante desde el inicio de Cred, y nos entusiasma apoyar a Binance Chain y seguir colaborando con Binance para brindar a todas las personas finanzas descentralizadas de una manera sostenible”, indicó Dan Schatt, cofundador de Cred. “Esperamos continuar la asociación de Cred y Binance”.
Cred está respaldado por algunos de los mayores inversores en criptomonedas y en tecnología, entre los que se incluyen Binance Labs, 500 Startups, Arrington XRP Capital, Blocktower y FBG Capital. Además, Cred es un miembro fundador de Universal Protocol Alliance, un miembro del Directorio de la Blockchain Advocacy Coalition.
Cred es una plataforma de préstamos global descentralizada que facilita el acceso abierto a créditos en cualquier momento y lugar. Fundada por exveteranos de tecnología financiera de PayPal, Cred ha asegurado más de 300 millones de USD de capital de préstamo y cuenta con oficinas en San Francisco, y Shanghái. La misión de Cred es aprovechar el poder de la cadena de bloques para permitir que todos se beneficien de los productos de crédito de bajo costo. Cred reúne a un grupo diverso de líderes empresariales, aprendizaje automático y el poder de la tecnología de cadena de bloques. Para obtener más información, visite mycred.io o síganos en Twitter, LinkedIn, o únase a nuestra comunidad en Telegram.
Binance es un ecosistema de la blockchain compuesto por diferentes secciones para servir a la gran misión del avance de la blockchain y la libertad de dinero. El ecosistema de Binance está compuesto por Binance Exchange (bolsa líder mundial de criptomonedas), Labs (incubadora y sección de capital de riesgo), Launchpad (plataforma de venta de tokens), Academy (portal educativo), Research (análisis de mercado), Charity Foundation (plataforma de donaciones accionada por la blockchain y organización sin fines de lucro para ayudar a la sostenibilidad) y Trust Wallet (la billetera de múltiples monedas oficial de Binance y el navegador de dApps), así como Binance Chain, un sistema de software de la blockchain desarrollado por Binance y la comunidad.
