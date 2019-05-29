Binance et Cred s’associent pour offrir des services financiers décentralisés et le jeton LBA à la Binance Chain

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 29, 2019 10:22 PM EDT
Binance, la plus grande cryptobourse internationale en termes de volume de transactions, et développeur de la blockchain exclusive, Binance Chain, et Cred, la principale plateforme de prêts et d’emprunts en cryptomonnaies, ont annoncé aujourd’hui un accord de coopération pour stimuler la décentralisation des finances. Dans le cadre de cet accord, Cred transférera une partie de ses jetons ERC20 LBA vers Binance Chain et deviendra la plateforme officielle de prêts et d’emprunts de l’écosystème DeFi. En tant qu’investisseur et partenaire de Cred, Binance cherchera également des possibilités d’exploiter et de soutenir les services d’avant-garde de Cred, au sein de l’écosystème Binance.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006040/fr/
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, with Dan Schatt, Co-Founder and President of Cred (Photo: Business Wire)
« Nous sommes ravis de collaborer avec Cred et de contribuer à étendre leurs efforts à un plus grand nombre de marchés et d’utilisateurs à travers le monde. Grâce aux avantages de la Binance Chain qui offre un temps de blocage d’une seconde, les utilisateurs de Cred bénéficieront de transactions et d’interactions rapides, efficaces et aisées », a déclaré Ted Lin, directeur de la croissance, chez Binance.
Prêteur agréé basé en Californie, Cred gère plus de 300 millions USD de prêts en capital. Cred permet aux fournisseurs de portefeuilles cryptés, aux dépositaires, aux opérateurs de change et aux fournisseurs d’applications cryptographiques, de proposer des taux de prêt et d’emprunt parmi les plus compétitifs du secteur. Cette année, Cred a annoncé des partenariats avec plusieurs organisations influentes et des dépositaires de la communauté cryptographique. Les titulaires de jetons LBA de Cred pourront engager leurs cryptoactifs sur une durée déterminée et auront la possibilité de les reporter sur des périodes supplémentaires. Les clients bénéficient des meilleurs tarifs quand ils placent des jetons LBA de Cred. Aucun montant minimum n’est requis, et les intérêts sont versés en Stablecoin. Le principal est remboursé dans les cryptomontants initialement reçus.
« Depuis les débuts de Cred, Binance est un partenaire et un investisseur solides ; nous sommes donc très heureux de soutenir Binance Chain et de poursuivre notre collaboration avec Binance pour offrir à tous et de manière durable des finances décentralisées », a déclaré Dan Schatt, cofondateur de Cred. « Nous anticipons avec intérêt de prolonger le partenariat Cred-Binance. »
Cred bénéficie de l’appui de certains des plus importants investisseurs en crypto et tech, notamment Binance Labs, 500 Startups, Arrington XRP Capital, Blocktower, et FBG Capital. Cred est également membre fondateur de l’Universal Protocol Alliance, membre du conseil d’administration de la Blockchain Advocacy Coalition.
À propos de Cred :
Cred est une plateforme de prêt mondiale, décentralisée qui facilite un accès ouvert au crédit, partout et à tout moment. Fondée par d’anciens vétérans de la technologie financière PayPal, Cred a levé plus de 300 millions USD de capital de prêt depuis ses bureaux de San Francisco et de Shanghai. Cred a pour mission d’exploiter la puissance de la blockchain pour permettre à tous de bénéficier de produits de crédit à faibles coûts. Cred réunit une équipe diversifiée de dirigeants dynamiques, l’apprentissage automatique, et la puissance de la technologie blockchain. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur mycred.io, ou suivez-nous sur Twitter, LinkedIn, ou rejoignez notre communauté sur Telegram.
À propos de Binance
Binance est un écosystème de blockchain composé de plusieurs branches dont la mission d’ensemble consiste à promouvoir la blockchain et la liberté de l’argent. L’écosystème Binance comprend les membres suivants : Binance Exchange (principale place mondiale de cryptodevises), Labs (société de capital-risque et incubatrice), Launchpad (plateforme de vente de jetons), Academy (portail pédagogique), Research (analyse de marché), Charity Foundation (plateforme de dons blockchain à but non lucratif et contribuant au développement durable), et Trust Wallet (portefeuille multijeton, officiel de Binance et navigateur dApps), ainsi que Binance Chain, un système logiciel blockchain développé par Binance et la communauté.
Pour en savoir plus, consultez les sites :
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006040/fr/
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 29, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 29, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 29, 2019 10:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 29, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 29, 2019 09:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 29, 2019 08:45 PM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 29, 2019 08:30 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 29, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
May. 29, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 29, 2019 07:30 PM EDT Reads: 5,918
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 29, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
May. 29, 2019 07:00 PM EDT