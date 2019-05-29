Aanzienlijke octrooioverwinning voor TQ Delta

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019 10:32 PM EDT
TQ Delta LLC, een bedrijf in technologieontwikkeling en -licenties, behaalde vorige week opnieuw een gunstig vonnis toen een federale jury van Delaware bepaalde dat 2Wire Inc. drie van de octrooien van TQ Delta met betrekking tot de Digital Subscriber Line ('DSL')-technologie heeft geschonden. 2Wire is een dochteronderneming van ARRIS Solutions, dat onlangs werd overgenomen door CommScope Inc.
De octrooien van TQ Delta omvatten belangrijke mogelijkheden voor het delen van geheugens voor DSL-modems en centrale kantoorapparatuur, naast andere uitvindingen. TQ Delta merkt op dat deze uitvindingen op grote schaal worden toegepast, niet alleen in de Verenigde Staten, maar over de hele wereld.
Deze uitspraak vertegenwoordigt nog een overwinning voor de lopende licentieactiviteiten van TQ Delta. Eerder dit jaar gaf ook de High Court of Justice van Engeland en Wales een positieve uitspraak voor TQ Delta met betrekking tot een ander octrooi uit haar diepe portfolio van DSL-uitvindingen. Uit het proces in het VK tegen ZyXEL Communications UK Ltd en haar Deense moederbedrijf, ZyXEL Communications A/S (beide dochterondernemingen van Unizyx Holding Corporation), bleek Europees octrooi (VK) 1 453 268 van TQ Delta geldig en overtreden, evenals essentieel voor de normen voor ADSL2 en VDSL. De rechtbank heeft een onmiddellijk verbod en de toekenning van kosten tegen de ZyXEL-gedaagden uitgevaardigd. De ZyXEL-gedaagden hebben beroep aangetekend tegen bepaalde elementen van het vonnis en dat beroep is in behandeling. Het wereldwijde portfolio van TQ Delta omvat een breed scala van standaard essentiële patenten ('SEP's') en niet-SEP's die centraal staan in de belangrijkste breedbandnetwerktechnologieën. Naast validatie door rechtbanken in de Verenigde Staten en het Verenigd Koninkrijk heeft TQ Delta met succes technologie in licentie gegeven aan belangrijke marktdeelnemers.
Het meest recente vonnis werd op 23 mei aangekondigd na een bijna vierdaags proces in de regionale Amerikaanse rechtbank van het district Delaware. Na beraadslaging bracht de achtkoppige jury een gunstig oordeel uit ten aanzien van alle elf aanklachten en bepaalde dat 2Wire inbreuk maakte op de Amerikaanse patentnrs. 7.836.381, 7.844.882 en 8.276.048, dat die octrooien niet duidelijk waren ten opzichte van de stand van de techniek, en dat twee certificaten van correctie niet ongeldig waren.
"We zijn verheugd met de beslissing van de jury die de kracht en het belang van ons portfolio van uitvindingen bevestigt, die het resultaat zijn van jarenlange investeringen in normenontwikkeling en communicatietechnologieën," aldus Abha Divine, Managing Director van TQ Delta.
TQ Delta heeft ondersteuning geboden voor de verdere ontwikkeling van DSL-markten door een langdurige bedrijfsstrategie te handhaven die is ontworpen om vooruitgang in de technologie te waarborgen. "Het TQ Delta-portfolio en de voortdurende investeringen in het veld dragen bij aan het verleden, het heden en de toekomst van high-speed DSL-verbindingen over de hele wereld. We hebben al verschillende bedrijven een licentie gegeven om de belangrijke uitvindingen in ons DSL-portfolio te gebruiken en zullen andere bedrijven van licenties blijven voorzien via zakelijke onderhandelingen," stelde Divine.
TQ Delta werd vertegenwoordigd door McAndrews, Held en Malloy, Ltd., een bedrijf dat gespecialiseerd is in vervolging van intellectueel eigendom, counseling en geschillenbeslechting.
De hoofdadvocaat van het proces, Peter McAndrews, verklaarde: "De strategie van de beklaagde bestond uit het bagatelliseren van de belangrijke uitvindingen waar het om ging. Het doet ons genoegen dat de jury het harde werk van de uitvinders en de toewijding van onze klant aan innovatie heeft erkend."
TQ Delta onderhoudt een omvangrijk octrooiportfolio voor digitale communicatietechnologie, waaronder DSL.
Over TQ Delta
TQ Delta is een bedrijf in technologieontwikkeling en -licenties gericht op het leveren van benodigde oplossingen voor de communicatie-industrie en daarbuiten. De technische investeringen van het bedrijf omvatten bijna twee decennia aan bijdragen en innovatie op het gebied van communicatie. De technologieën van TQ Delta worden gebruikt in toonaangevende producten en diensten over de hele wereld voor breedbandcommunicatie en mediadistributie. Ga voor meer informatie naar http://www.tqdelta.com.
