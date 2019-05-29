Bedeutsame Patententscheidung zugunsten von TQ Delta

|By Business Wire
|
May 29, 2019
TQ Delta LLC, ein Technologieentwicklungs- und Lizenzierungsunternehmen, begrüßte letzte Woche eine weitere Gerichtsentscheidung zu seinen Gunsten, als ein Schwurgericht in Delaware feststellte, dass 2Wire Inc. drei Patente von TQ Delta in Verbindung mit DSL-Technologie (Digital Subscriber Line) verletzt habe. 2Wire ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von ARRIS Solutions, die unlängst von CommScope Inc. übernommen wurde.
Die Patente von TQ Delta betreffen unter anderen Erfindungen bedeutende gemeinsame Speicherzugriffsfähigkeiten für DSL-Modems und zentrale Büroausrüstung. TQ Delta vermerkt, dass diese Erfindungen nicht nur in den Vereinigten Staaten, sondern in der ganzen Welt verbreitet Anwendung finden.
Die Gerichtsentscheidung stellt einen weiteren Sieg für das laufende Lizenzgeschäft von TQ Delta dar. Vor wenigen Monaten hatte bereits das High Court of Justice von England und Wales in einer Patentstreitigkeit bezüglich seines tiefgreifenden Portfolios von DSL-Erfindungen ebenfalls zugunsten von TQ Delta entschieden. In dem britischen Verfahren gegen ZyXEL Communications UK Ltd und seine dänische Muttergesellschaft ZyXEL Communications A/S (jeweils Tochtergesellschaften von Unizyx Holding Corporation) wurde festgestellt, dass das Europäische Patent (UK) 1 453 268 von TQ Delta gültig ist und verletzt wurde sowie dass es für den Betrieb von ADSL2 und VDSL2 wesentlich ist. Das Gericht erließ eine sofortige einstweilige Verfügung und Kosten gegen die ZyXEL-Beklagten. Die ZyXEL-Beklagten haben gegen einige Teile des Urteils Berufung eingelegt und diese ist noch anhängig. Das weltweite Portfolio von TQ Delta umspannt eine breit gefächerte Palette von standardessenziellen Patenten (SEP) und Nicht-SEP, die zentrale Bestandteile der wichtigen Breitbandnetzwerktechnologie sind. Dies zeigt sich nicht nur in der Bestätigung durch Gerichte in den USA und Großbritannien, sondern auch darin, dass TQ Delta erfolgreich Lizenzen für seine Technologie an bedeutende Marktteilnehmer vergeben hat.
Das jüngste Urteil erging am 23. Mai nach einem fast viertägigen Verfahren im United States District Court for the District of Delaware. Nach der Beratung sprachen die acht Geschworenen ein positives Urteil zu allen elf Punkten aus und stellten fest, dass 2Wire die US-Patente 7.836.381, 7.844.882 und 8.276.048 verletzt habe und dass diese Patente gegenüber dem früheren Stand der Technik nicht offenkundig seien sowie dass zwei Korrekturbescheinigungen nicht ungültig seien.
„Wir freuen uns über die Entscheidung der Geschworenen, die die Stärke und Bedeutung unseres Erfindungsportfolios bestätigt, denn dieses ist der Gipfelpunkt jahrelanger Investitionen in Normenentwicklung und Kommunikationstechnologien“, erklärte Abha Divine, Managing Director von TQ Delta.
TQ Delta unterstützt die kontinuierliche Entwicklung der DSL-Märkte durch die Umsetzung einer langjährigen Geschäftsstrategie, mit der die Technologie weiter vorangetrieben werden soll. „Das Portfolio von TQ Delta und seine fortgesetzte Tätigkeit in diesem Bereich stellen wertvolle Beiträge zu früheren, aktuellen und künftigen DSL-Hochgeschwindigkeitsverbindungen in der ganzen Welt dar. Wir haben bereits Lizenzen an mehrere Unternehmen vergeben, um die wichtigen Erfindungen in unserem DSL-Portfolio in die Praxis umzusetzen und wir werden auch künftig bestrebt sein, auf dem Weg der Geschäftsverhandlung Lizenzen an Dritte zu vergeben“, sagte Divine.
Rechtsvertreter von TQ Delta war McAndrews, Held, and Malloy, Ltd., eine Kanzlei mit Schwerpunkten auf Gerichtsverfahren über geistiges Eigentum, Rechtsberatung und Streitbeilegung.
Hauptanwalt Peter McAndrews erläuterte: „Die Strategie der Beklagten bestand darin, die strittigen bedeutenden Erfindungen zu trivialisieren. Wir freuen uns, dass die Geschworenen die harte Arbeit der Erfinder und das Engagement unseres Mandanten für Innovation bestätigt haben.“
TQ Delta ist Inhaber eines umfangreichen Patentportfolios für digitale Kommunikationstechnologie, einschließlich DSL.
Über TQ Delta
TQ Delta ist ein Technologieentwicklungs- und Lizenzunternehmen, das sich auf die Bereitstellung der benötigten Lösungen für die Kommunikationsindustrie und darüber hinaus spezialisiert hat. Die technischen Investitionen des Unternehmens umfassen fast zwei Jahrzehnte an Beiträgen und Innovationen im Bereich der Kommunikation. Die Technologien von TQ Delta werden in weltweit führenden Produkten und Dienstleistungen eingesetzt, die sich über Breitbandkommunikation und Medienverbreitung erstrecken. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter http://www.tqdelta.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006044/de/
