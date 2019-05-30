Avoca Quality Consortium and Longboat Clinical Partner to Deliver Clinical Trial Site Quality Management System (QMS) Tools to Industry Sponsors

|By Business Wire
Longboat Clinical is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Avoca Quality Consortium (AQC) to make an extensive suite of quality management tools available to hospitals and clinics participating in clinical studies.
The AQC, a precompetitive collaborative comprised of nearly 100 pharma, biotech, CRO, and clinical service provider companies, has been committed to driving efficiency, increasing quality, and mitigating risk in clinical trial execution through industry collaboration since 2011. As part of the AQC’s dedication to improving quality and compliance at investigative sites, the AQC developed a suite of peer reviewed quality management tools that give new and experienced clinical trial sites a solid basis to create a robust site-level QMS.
Longboat, an active AQC Member for over 5 years, is committed to improving the conduct and quality in global clinical trials. Longboat provides a clinical trial support platform with an integrated toolset designed to ensure that site staff, patients, and study teams are “virtually” guided at all times - creating an environment where protocol compliance is instinctive, and giving all stakeholders the knowledge and resources they need to conduct the trial.
Hospitals and clinics get involved in clinical trials with the greatest of intentions to make cutting edge research available to their patients. For good reason, the standard for data collection and systems management is significantly higher for research studies, and institutions are regularly audited by the Food & Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and Institutional Review Boards, etc. to ensure the processes for clinical trial execution and management are explicitly dated and documented. This is a high burden for clinics where the primary focus is patient care. This AQC/Longboat collaboration will make available a peer reviewed framework to these sites to lower this barrier to entry.
“Improving quality and compliance at the site level is critical for the success of all clinical trials,” states Patricia Leuchten, Founder and CEO of The Avoca Group. “We’re proud to partner with Longboat on their initiative to provide investigative sites access to the AQC’s industry-leading site quality management tools.”
“Longboat is delighted to collaborate with the Avoca Group on this initiative,” states John O’Sullivan, Chief Quality Officer at Longboat Clinical. “Longboat is dedicated to driving the quality of clinical trials, and as such, we are proud to use our platform to allow sites globally to securely and speedily access the AQC’s suite of Quality Management tools.”
About the Avoca Group
The Avoca Group leads the industry in GCP quality and compliance solutions. With 20 years of experience providing research and consulting services, Avoca merges deep institutional knowledge in the foundations of good clinical practice with future-forward leadership in regulatory compliance, quality management, and clinical operations across the evolving clinical trials landscape. The Avoca Quality Consortium, Avoca’s cross-functional collaborative, unites sponsors, CROs, and clinical service providers to address challenges and maximize opportunities to mitigate risk and improve both quality and execution in clinical trials. More information at www.theavocagroup.com
About Longboat Clinical
Longboat is a clinical trials software company dedicated to generating better study outcomes by creating a complete support structure for site staff, patients, monitors, and study teams - where protocol compliance becomes easy and instinctive. In the complex world of clinical development, Longboat’s cloud-based site engagement platform empowers clinical trial site staff to do the right thing at the right time while engaging and supporting patients through their clinical trial journey.
More information at www.longboat.com
