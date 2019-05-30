Una firma de investigación independiente cita a Mindbreeze como líder en investigación cognitiva en el segundo trimestre de 2019

|By Business Wire
Mindbreeze, un proveedor líder de dispositivos y servicios en la nube para la investigación cognitiva, la inteligencia artificial aplicada y la gestión del conocimiento, se encuentra entre las empresas que han sido elegidas por Forrester para participar en su evaluación independiente, Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q2 2019*. En esta evaluación, Mindbreeze fue citado como líder.
"Dada la enorme cantidad de datos que tiene a disposición su empresa, es importante comprender el significado de la información. Con un respeto sistemático a las regulaciones de seguridad de los datos, Mindbreeze InSpire es capaz de unir y unificar la información empresarial de todas sus fuentes para proporcionar información procesable y respuestas que los usuarios podrán transformarse en medidas efectivas de reacción. Ser citado como un líder realmente es testimonio de aquello que impulsa a nuestro equipo en Mindbreeze y su firme misión de crear nuevas innovaciones", señala Daniel Fallmann, CEO y fundador de Mindbreeze.
Mindbreeze simplifica la implementación, sin concesiones, al ofrecer dispositivos para despliegues in situ, así como SaaS locales para despliegues en la nube, todo ello con una facilidad de uso excepcional y las mejores características. La compañía se centra únicamente en la síntesis de los últimos avances tecnológicos, incluyendo el aprendizaje automático, el procesamiento del lenguaje natural y las capacidades de investigación basadas en la IA, para explotar el conocimiento del negocio, extraer los hechos y mostrar las correlaciones entre los hechos individuales con el fin de transmitir una imagen global.
La evaluación Forrester Wave destaca a líderes, empresas con alto rendimiento, candidatos y retadores. Es una evaluación de los principales vendedores en el mercado y no representa todo el panorama de proveedores.
Descargue una copia complementaria del informe The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q2 2019 aquí.
*Forrester Research, Inc., "The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q2 2019 “, Mike Gualtieri con Srividya Sridharan y Elizabeth Hoberman.
Acerca de Mindbreeze
Mindbreeze es un proveedor líder de dispositivos y servicios de nube para búsqueda empresarial, inteligencia artificial aplicada y gestión del conocimiento. El motor de procesamiento comprende la información y ofrece una vista consolidada de los conocimientos corporativos, independientemente de dónde (fuentes de datos) y cómo (con o sin estructura) están almacenados los datos.
