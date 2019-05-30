Tech Data Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019.

First quarter ended April 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Y/Y

Change Net Sales $8,406.4 $8,548.3 -2% Gross profit $509.4 $523.1 -3% Gross margin 6.06% 6.12% -6 bps SG&A expenses (GAAP) $405.8 $422.4 -4% % of net sales 4.83% 4.94% -11 bps SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $384.6 $399.1 -4% % of net sales 4.58% 4.67% -9 bps Operating income (GAAP) $97.6 $70.5 38% Operating margin (GAAP) 1.16% 0.82% 34 bps Operating income (Non-GAAP) $124.8 $124.1 1% Operating margin (Non-GAAP) 1.48% 1.45% 3 bps Net income (GAAP) $55.4 $33.7 64% Net income (Non-GAAP) $75.9 $70.8 7% EPS - diluted (GAAP) $1.49 $0.87 71% EPS - diluted (Non-GAAP) $2.04 $1.84 11%

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the financial tables of this press release.

“We are pleased to report a solid start to Tech Data’s fiscal year 20. In Q1 we delivered double-digit earnings per share growth, generated positive cash flow and earned an industry-leading return on invested capital – all while making good progress on our strategy and continuing to invest for the future. Our worldwide teams executed well in the quarter, despite market uncertainty,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer. “Looking ahead, although IT market growth has slowed somewhat from the year-ago levels, demand continues to be solid, and we remain positive on the overall IT spending outlook.”

Regional Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended April 30, 2019:

First quarter ended April 30, ($ in millions) 2019 2018 Y/Y

Change AMERICAS Net Sales $3,789.2 $3,618.2 5% % of WW net sales 45% 42% Operating income (GAAP) $68.6 $61.3 12% % of net sales 1.81% 1.70% 11 bps Operating income (Non-GAAP) $84.7 $85.9 -1% % of net sales 2.24% 2.38% -14 bps EUROPE Net Sales $4,309.5 $4,661.7 -8% % of WW net sales 51% 55% Operating income (GAAP) $36.4 $17.3 110% % of net sales 0.85% 0.37% 48 bps Operating income (Non-GAAP) $45.6 $43.6 4% % of net sales 1.06% 0.94% 12 bps ASIA PACIFIC Net Sales $307.7 $268.4 15% % of WW net sales 4% 3% Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $0.9 ($0.6) NM % of net sales 0.28% -0.21% 49 bps Operating income (Non-GAAP) $2.8 $1.1 161% % of net sales 0.91% 0.40% 51 bps

Note: NM = not meaningful, WW = worldwide

Stock-based compensation expense was $8.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million, compared to the prior-year quarter. These expenses are excluded from the regional operating results and presented as a separate line item in the company’s segment reporting (see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the financial tables of this press release).

Net sales were $8.4 billion, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 3 percent. Americas: Net sales were $3.8 billion, an increase of 5 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 6 percent. Europe: Net sales were $4.3 billion, a decrease of 8 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 1 percent. Asia Pacific: Net sales were $0.3 billion, an increase of 15 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 19 percent.

Net cash generated by operations during the quarter was $63 million.

Return on invested capital for the trailing twelve months was 13 percent, compared to 4 percent in the prior year. Adjusted return on invested capital for the trailing twelve months was 14 percent, compared to 11 percent in the prior year.

“During Q1, we generated $63 million in cash from operations, returned $36 million to our shareholders through share repurchases, and for the trailing twelve-month period, earned an adjusted return on invested capital of 14 percent. In addition, we recently improved our liquidity profile to enhance our financial strength and flexibility – all of which reflect our disciplined approach to optimizing our business and commitment to creating shareholder value,” said Chuck Dannewitz, executive vice president, chief financial officer.

Business Outlook

For the quarter ending July 31, 2019, the Company anticipates: Worldwide net sales to be in the range of $8.6 billion to $8.9 billion EPS to be in the range of $1.53 to $1.83 and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.45 An effective tax rate in the range of 24 percent to 26 percent

This guidance assumes an average U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate of $1.12 to €1.00 which compares to $1.17 to €1.00 in the year-ago period.

Webcast Details

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP financial information contained in this release is included with the intention of providing investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s operational results and trends, but should only be used in conjunction with results reported in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Certain non-GAAP measures presented in this release or other releases, presentations and similar documents issued by the Company include sales, income or expense items as adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as “constant currency”), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and Adjusted Return on Invested Capital. Certain non-GAAP measures also exclude acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense, benefits associated with legal settlements, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, value-added tax assessments and related interest expense, tax indemnifications and changes in deferred tax valuation allowances. A detailed reconciliation of the adjustments between results calculated using GAAP and non-GAAP in this release is contained in the attached financial schedules. This information can also be obtained from the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.techdata.com/investor.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding Tech Data’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, Tech Data’s financial results and estimates and/or business prospects, involve a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which Tech Data operates and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of Tech Data’s future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward looking statements.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see Tech Data’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2019, including Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” therein, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Many of these factors are beyond Tech Data’s control. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Tech Data disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Tech Data undertakes no duty to update any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or changes in Tech Data’s expectations.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended April 30, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 8,406,424 $ 8,548,319 Cost of products sold 7,897,045 8,025,202 Gross profit 509,379 523,117 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 405,816 422,361 Acquisition, integration, and restructuring expenses 6,221 33,225 Legal settlements and other, net (282) (2,965) 411,755 452,621 Operating income 97,624 70,496 Interest expense 26,257 25,922 Other (income) expense, net (693) 1,917 Income before income taxes 72,060 42,657 Provision for income taxes 16,660 8,958 Net income $ 55,400 $ 33,699 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.50 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 1.49 $ 0.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,011 38,281 Diluted 37,247 38,561

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except par value and share amounts) (Unaudited) April 30, January 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 797,500 $ 799,123 Accounts receivable, net 5,423,370 6,241,740 Inventories 3,260,840 3,297,385 Prepaid expenses and other assets 367,858 354,601 Total current assets 9,849,568 10,692,849 Property and equipment, net 271,906 274,917 Goodwill 887,175 892,990 Intangible assets, net 924,338 950,858 Other assets, net 378,762 174,938 Total assets $ 12,311,749 $ 12,986,552 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,715,555 $ 7,496,466 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 984,366 1,000,126 Revolving credit loans and current maturities of long-term debt, net 123,092 110,368 Total current liabilities 7,823,013 8,606,960 Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,297,943 1,300,554 Other long-term liabilities 274,887 142,315 Total liabilities $ 9,395,843 $ 10,049,829 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0015; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 59,245,585 $ 89 $ 89 shares issued at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019 Additional paid-in capital 836,508 844,206 Treasury stock, at cost (22,483,529 and 22,305,464 shares at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019) (1,065,657) (1,037,872) Retained earnings 3,141,914 3,086,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,052 43,786 Total shareholders' equity 2,915,906 2,936,723 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,311,749 $ 12,986,552

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended April 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from customers $ 11,913,347 $ 11,514,374 Cash paid to vendors and employees (11,800,318 ) (12,038,399 ) Interest paid, net (35,101 ) (33,763 ) Income taxes paid (14,739 ) (8,830 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 63,189 (566,618 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property and equipment (7,745 ) (4,894 ) Software and software development costs (7,534 ) (3,561 ) Other (548 ) (267 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,827 ) (8,722 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (5,224 ) (2,899 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (1,028 ) — Net borrowings (repayments) on revolving credit loans 14,227 (13,291 ) Payments for employee tax withholdings on equity awards (8,602 ) (6,255 ) Proceeds from the reissuance of treasury stock 495 442 Repurchases of common stock (35,681 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (35,813 ) (22,003 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13,172 ) (12,708 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,623 ) (610,051 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 799,123 955,628 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 797,500 $ 345,577 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Net income $ 55,400 $ 33,699 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,257 40,481 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,765 924 Stock-based compensation expense 8,305 7,587 Accretion of debt discount and debt issuance costs 378 378 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 751,836 670,528 Inventories 2,450 (7,387 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,245 (30,344 ) Accounts payable (706,381 ) (1,132,019 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (90,066 ) (150,465 ) Total adjustments 7,789 (600,317 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 63,189 $ (566,618 )

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three months ended April 30, 2019 Americas (1) Europe (1) Asia Pacific (1) Stock

Compensation

Expense Consolidated Net Sales $ 3,789,198 $ 4,309,500 $ 307,726 $ 8,406,424 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 68,633 $ 36,420 $ 876 $ (8,305) $ 97,624 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 2,911 3,024 286 - 6,221 Legal settlements and other, net (282) - - (282) Tax indemnifications - - 320 320 Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 13,440 6,115 1,324 20,879 Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments $ 16,069 $ 9,139 $ 1,930 $ - $ 27,138 Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 84,702 $ 45,559 $ 2,806 $ (8,305) $ 124,762 Operating margin (GAAP) 1.81% 0.85% 0.28% 1.16% Operating margin (non-GAAP) 2.24% 1.06% 0.91% 1.48% (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level. Three months ended April 30, 2018 Americas (1) Europe (1) Asia Pacific (1) Stock

Compensation

Expense Consolidated Net Sales $ 3,618,206 $ 4,661,702 $ 268,411 $ 8,548,319 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ 61,342 $ 17,318 $ (577) $ (7,587) $ 70,496 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 13,916 17,988 321 1,000 33,225 Legal settlements and other, net (2,965) - - (2,965) Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 13,643 8,329 1,332 23,304 Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments $ 24,594 $ 26,317 $ 1,653 $ 1,000 $ 53,564 Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 85,936 $ 43,635 $ 1,076 $ (6,587) $ 124,060 Operating margin (GAAP) 1.70% 0.37% -0.21% 0.82% Operating margin (non-GAAP) 2.38% 0.94% 0.40% 1.45% (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level.

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") Three months ended April 30, 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 8,406,424 $ 8,548,319 SG&A Expenses (GAAP) $ 405,816 $ 422,361 Tax indemnifications (320) - Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense (20,879) (23,304) SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) $ 384,617 $ 399,057 SG&A Expenses (GAAP) % 4.83% 4.94% SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) % 4.58% 4.67%

Three months ended April 30, 2019 2018 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Results $55,400 $1.49 $33,699 $0.87 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 6,221 0.17 33,225 0.86 Legal settlements and other, net (282) (0.01) (2,965) (0.08) Value added tax assessments and related interest expense - - (928) (0.02) Tax indemnifications 320 0.01 - - Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 20,879 0.56 23,304 0.61 Income tax effect of tax indemnifications (320) (0.01) - - Income tax effect of other adjustments above (6,321) (0.17) (12,908) (0.33) Change in deferred tax valuation allowances - - (2,600) (0.07) Non-GAAP Results $75,897 $2.04 $70,827 $1.84

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) Twelve months ended April 30, TTM Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT)*: 2019 2018 Operating income $ 520,930 $ 405,497 Income taxes on operating income (1) (52,272) (242,229) NOPAT $ 468,658 $ 163,268 Average Invested Capital: Short-term debt (5-qtr end average) $ 115,018 $ 262,413 Long-term debt (5-qtr end average) 1,361,506 1,683,828 Shareholders' Equity (5-qtr end average) 2,881,968 2,745,501 Total average capital 4,358,492 4,691,742 Less: Cash (5-qtr end average) (676,308) (751,732) Average invested capital less average cash $ 3,682,184 $ 3,940,010 ROIC 13% 4% * Trailing Twelve Months is abbreviated as TTM. (1) Income taxes on operating income was calculated using the trailing twelve months effective tax rate.

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

Twelve months ended April 30, TTM Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT), as adjusted*: 2019 2018 Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 708,588 $ 603,559 Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income (2) (179,283) (178,518) NOPAT, as adjusted $ 529,305 $ 425,041 Average Invested Capital, as adjusted: Short-term debt (5-qtr end average) $ 115,018 $ 262,413 Long-term debt (5-qtr end average) 1,361,506 1,683,828 Shareholders' Equity (5-qtr end average) 2,881,968 2,745,501 Tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) 44,860 95,713 Total average capital, as adjusted 4,403,352 4,787,455 Less: Cash (5-qtr end average) (676,308) (751,732) Average invested capital less average cash $ 3,727,044 $ 4,035,723 Adjusted ROIC 14% 11%

* Trailing Twelve Months is abbreviated as TTM. (1) Represents operating income as adjusted to exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, legal settlements and other, net, gain on disposal of subsidiary, value added tax assessments, acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense, goodwill impairment and tax indemnifications. (2) Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated using the trailing twelve months effective tax rate adjusted for the impact of non-GAAP adjustments during the respective periods. (3) Represents the 5 quarter average of the year-to-date impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

Guidance Reconciliation

Three months ending July 31, 2019 Low end of

guidance range High end of

guidance range Earnings per share - diluted $1.53 $1.83 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 0.59 0.59 Acquisition-related amortization of intangibles 0.24 0.24 Income tax effect of the above adjustments (0.21) (0.21) Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $2.15 $2.45

