Flash Memory Summit to Feature All-Encompassing NVMe Sessions

|May 30, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Flash Memory Summit (FMS) today announced its strong lineup of NVMe sessions for this year’s conference, to be held August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The new NVMe interface standard for flash and persistent memory is now being rapidly adopted for use in computers, storage systems, clusters, and high-performance systems. The sessions cover all aspects of NVMe with special highlights on NVMe-over-Fabrics, the newly adopted NVMe over Ethernet (TCP), and updates to the NVMe-MI management interface.
Attendees can catch up on the latest features in NVMe such as persistent memory (PM) regions, zoned namespaces, and endurance group management. These additions enable storage designers to develop and integrate new technologies such as persistent memory and open-channel SSDs. The emphasis on NVMe mirrors the current market in which NVMe SSDs now cost the same as SATA devices while offering many times the performance. Leading industry analysts now project that virtually all new SSDs will use NVMe within the next few years.
“NVMe is the most popular interface for new SSDs,” said Chuck Sobey, Conference Chairperson for Flash Memory Summit. “To differentiate their products, storage designers are optimizing their systems to take full advantage of the latest features of NVMe, NVMe-oF, and NVMe/TCP.”
NVMe coverage launches with an introductory pre-conference NVMe/TCP seminar on August 5 plus three full days of sessions on the subject. In addition, the NVM Express standards organization is sponsoring an additional two-day track. FMS also covers emerging subjects such as persistent memory, AI/ML applications, new non-volatile memory technologies, and computational storage.
Now in its 14th year, Flash Memory Summit features the latest technology trends, the industry’s most innovative products, and the broadest coverage of this rapidly expanding market. In 2018, FMS drew more than 6,500 registrants and more than 120 exhibitors. The 2019 event already projects significant growth. The conference also features keynotes from major vendors and customers, marketing and market research tracks, and invited talks from key experts. Popular continuing features include an expert table session, performance testing, customer survey results, CTO and CMO panels, annual updates, industry trends and overviews, and a VC Forum.
To discuss sponsoring the PM Hackathon and exhibiting, contact:
To ask about the program, contact:
About Flash Memory Summit
The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.
