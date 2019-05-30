CEMEX Completes Deployment of CEMEX Go with Customers Worldwide

|By Business Wire
|
|May 30, 2019 06:15 AM EDT
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has successfully completed the deployment of its CEMEX Go platform, setting the foundation for a higher standard of customer service in the global building materials industry. CEMEX is committed to proactively developing innovative products and cutting-edge solutions to help fulfill its customers’ business needs. The ongoing success of CEMEX Go is a testament to the company’s customer-centric commitment and relentless focus on continuous innovation and improvement.
Fernando A. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of CEMEX, said: “We are incredibly proud that our vision of providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technology has been deployed to our customers around the world. CEMEX Go has proven itself as a game changer, an established and essential tool for our customers, accessible anywhere, any time to help them run their businesses with increased efficiency.”
Mr. Gonzalez continued: “And we will not stop here. We are still only in the initial stages of an ongoing digital transformation within CEMEX to provide customers with an unparalleled omnichannel experience and to reinvent the building materials industry from the ground up. We will continue evolving CEMEX Go in order to keep enhancing the service we provide to our customers.”
Significant CEMEX Go milestones reached to date include:
- Now available in 21 countries.
- 96% of the company’s total recurring customers are using CEMEX Go.
- 45% of CEMEX’s total global sales are processed through CEMEX Go.
- Over 500,000 payments completed through the platform on an annualized basis.
- 1.5 million deliveries using CEMEX Go on an annualized basis.
CEMEX Go is a transformative, state-of-the-art digital solution that automates order-to-cash workflows, enabling CEMEX’s customers to purchase products, track deliveries and manage orders seamlessly in real time. The platform creates a superior customer experience to anything that has been offered in the past and is the only platform of its kind in the global building materials industry. In addition, CEMEX Go keeps transforming the role of the company’s salesforce, allowing them to dedicate more time to better serve customers.
With CEMEX Go, customers can control all aspects of their business relationship with CEMEX, empowering them with self-reliance and complete control of their orders 24/7. Moreover, CEMEX Go is a fully secure and trusted digital solution that makes customers’ lives easier, gives quick access to detailed information, and provides in-depth analytics and business insights, allowing them to make more informed decisions and streamline their experience.
CEMEX Go is a CEMEX R&D, Innovation and Business Development project developed by its global R&D collaboration network, headed by CEMEX Research Centers, based in Switzerland.
CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information on CEMEX, please visit: www.cemex.com
