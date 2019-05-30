Deputy Releases Annual Global Late to Work Report

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
Deputy, the market leading workforce management software platform, today announced the release of its annual, global report highlighting the tardiness of hourly workforces across the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom.
An analysis of 28,290,974 million scheduled and worked shifts between March 2018 to March 2019 from businesses using Deputy to manage scheduling, timesheets and payroll has unpacked the punctuality trends of shift workers around the world.
Key research findings from U.S.-based businesses:
- On average, 6% of American hourly workers were not on time to work, arriving late for their shifts
- Women were the earliest to work in November 2018, and men were the earliest to work in September 2018. Women were the latest to work in April 2018, and men were the latest to work in October 2018
- March 2, 2018 was the day Americans were latest to work within the 12 month period between March 2018 and 2019. The day prior, March 1, 2018, was the day Americans were the earliest to work
- Hourly shift workers in Illinois were the tardiest with 8.7% percent of employees clocking in late for shifts. California was the top performer in regards to punctuality with more than 12% clocking in early for shifts in the past 12 months
- When comparing generations, female and male Gen Z are most likely to be late for work than any other generation, reporting that 6.85% of work shifts started late.
- When comparing generations, male Baby Boomers are the least likely to be late to work than any other generation
- Globally, punctuality declined toward the end of the working week with hourly paid workers being the latest to work on Fridays
“For businesses large and small, keeping track of scheduling shifts and hours worked can be a daunting task,” said Ashik Ahmed, CEO and Co-founder of Deputy. “It may not seem like a critical issue when employees run slightly late but over time it all adds up and can have serious repercussions for the business, the employee and other team members left to cover for their colleagues.”
“When someone is late for their shift at King of Pops, it directly affects our customers, who are most likely not receiving the high-level customer service they expect and deserve,” said CEO and Founder Steven Carse of King of Pops. “No business wants their employees to be late especially due to the decrease in customer service and the dramatic impact on the bottom line it has, which can put a business at risk. Deputy helps us set clear expectations for our employees that results in them showing up on time and providing a high level of customer service that keeps our customers happy and coming back.”
For full access to Deputy’s late to work report, its key findings and take-aways, click here.
About Deputy
Deputy is the ultimate employee management tool, connecting businesses and employees seamlessly through technology. By simplifying scheduling, timesheets, tasks and workplace communication, Deputy helps businesses transform operations and empower employees to work the way they want. With brilliant apps and one-click payroll integration, Deputy makes work easier. For more information, visit www.deputy.com, or find us on Twitter, Facebook, the App Store or Google Play.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005271/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
May. 29, 2019 07:45 PM EDT