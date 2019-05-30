StorageCraft ShadowXafe Transforms Data Protection and Recovery with Radical Simplicity and Scale

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 07:04 AM EDT
StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced a powerful upgrade and expansion of its flagship product, StorageCraft ShadowXafe™. The solution now provides enhanced features for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), including data monitoring, protection, and recovery for the entire data center, independent of size and type of machine, from a single console. It eliminates complexity, improves productivity, and reduces pressure on IT skills and training. ShadowXafe outperforms competitive offerings by multiple orders of magnitude and delivers immediate business impact.
ShadowXafe v2 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Key enhancements of the new ShadowXafe version include:
- MSP-friendly, flexible billing and invoicing for improved productivity
- Network tunneling for massive, yet simple scale of new and expanded customer deployments
- Support for Hyper-V applications
For MSPs, standardizing on StorageCraft ShadowXafe offers a path to improved productivity, profitability, and business success. It saves MSPs hours during deployment and management, takes milliseconds for recovery of data, and reduces the potential for errors. Its scalability lets MSPs add additional data protection and workflows in a few clicks. By supporting a virtually unlimited number of nodes, it allows MSPs to grow their customer base without increasing service desk staff. ShadowXafe delivers everything through a single license and a single, usage-based, recurring or combination billing system. StorageCraft ShadowXafe supports consolidated automated billing through PSA and RMM partners.
ShadowXafe’s native tunneling feature allows for the management of thousands of devices with minimal impact on network performance and without having to reconfigure firewalls. Organizations can now scale at speed and with ease because ShadowXafe can restore any device or an entire IT infrastructure from a single console and via a single pane of glass.
With uncompromising reliability, speed and simplicity, StorageCraft comprehensively protects all data for midsize companies and MSPs irrespective of its source: whether on-premises or in the cloud, directly from VMware, or Hyper-V applications, and from both desktops and servers. For total disaster recovery and business continuity, StorageCraft ShadowXafe simply and effortlessly replicates data to a public cloud, a StorageCraft Cloud, or an off-premises location.
By supporting agentless and agent-based protection, StorageCraft ShadowXafe satisfies SLA requirements for performance-intensive VMs and physical machines. It delivers protection for multiple use cases - including physical and virtual servers, on-premises and cloud, and DRaaS, in a single solution. StorageCraft ShadowXafe recovers virtual machines (VMs) in milliseconds, outperforming competitive offerings by multiple orders of magnitude. It recovers and restores entire IT infrastructures in minutes and, with a few clicks, delivers total business continuity with a complete and orchestrated virtual failover to the cloud. Exceedingly powerful and flexible, StorageCraft ShadowXafe is 20x faster to deploy than any competitive offering.
Because StorageCraft ShadowXafe features a modern architecture of microservices which provide a simple, scalable, and flexible workflow, it makes managing and restoring VMs and physical machines a breeze. In addition, it offers seamless integration into DRaaS for failover and recovery. In the event of system-wide failure, data corruption or natural disaster, ShadowXafe’s patented VirtualBoot technology allows organizations to perform a virtual machine recovery in milliseconds and restore entire infrastructures in minutes.
With a broad array of features and capabilities and powerful, differentiated functionality at SME pricing, StorageCraft ShadowXafe is an ideal solution for SMEs and MSPs of all sizes and levels of complexity.
Pricing and Availability
StorageCraft ShadowXafe is available immediately through StorageCraft’s network of authorized resellers and distributors. Visit StorageCraft.com/how-buy for more information and to connect with a reseller that can help assess your data-management needs and provide detailed pricing information.
Supporting Quotes:
Shridar Subramanian, Vice President, Marketing and Product Management
at StorageCraft
“Depending on whether you’re an SME or an MSP, solving the data protection and recovery dilemma is a burden or a business opportunity. SMEs struggle to cope because of limited skills or budget. Meanwhile, MSPs miss the opportunity to scale and respond to growing demand. ShadowXafe solves both sides of the equation. For SMEs, it provides best in class protection and recovery with ease. For MSPs, it brings the advantage of being able to standardize on a single data protection platform that also delivers on scale, productivity, and profitability."
Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8
“This is a smart move by StorageCraft and presents an important business advantage for Pax8. ShadowXafe fits well with our promise to improve operational efficiency and lower customer acquisition costs for channel partners looking to expand their cloud services business. Providing a single, simple interface to manage multiple environments at scale, with unprecedented levels of data management, protection, and recovery, in a single license, will be an attractive proposition for our channel partners. This version of ShadowXafe is a new release, and we will have it available in early summer.”
Ryan Rosenkaimer, Director of Operations at Razor Technology
“We are a data and cloud-heavy operation. Our customers rely on our services to be always available. ShadowXafe provides MSPs with the means to manage and protect all our customer environments and their specific SLAs within a single and easy to manage interface. The ability to monitor capacity and easily scale is of particular value to us because of the unpredictable and data-heavy nature of our customer needs. Both these features have the potential to deliver significant efficiencies that will impact our bottom line.”
Travis Vigneau, Director, Solution Partner Strategy at ConnectWise
“StorageCraft has long been the leader for business continuity solutions. We expect the enhancements in ShadowXafe to be very popular with the channel. The ability to manage and protect multiple environments, plus the ability to recover customer environments in a single orchestrated click, from a single, standardized environment is a compelling service proposition. The channel will also find the seamless integration with ConnectWise for reporting and billing will add to the ease of business management and improved margin potential.”
Visit StorageCraft.com for more information about StorageCraft’s complete portfolio of data-protection solutions.
Follow StorageCraft on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
and Facebook.
Read the latest data backup and recovery thought leadership articles at the StorageCraft Blog.
About StorageCraft
Organizations keep their critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized with StorageCraft data protection, data management, and business continuity solutions. StorageCraft's powerful data protection offerings deliver instant, reliable, and complete data recovery and eliminate downtime. Our innovative converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, with integrated data protection, solves data growth challenges, is efficient and easy to use for on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid deployments. For more information, visit www.StorageCraft.com.
StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem, and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2019 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005260/en/
