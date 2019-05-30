Spider Silk Production Breakthrough from Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 07:05 AM EDT
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today the creation of the next generation of recombinant spider silk using the Company’s new design, gene editing, and incorporation approaches. Kraig Labs designed this approach to customize mechanical properties for specific commercial markets and has demonstrated the ability to more quickly, accurately, and efficiently, generate new transgenics.
This is the material science breakthrough that the Company has been pushing for since establishing the Dragon Silk line; this new transgenic was specifically engineered for high strength and significantly higher protein expression levels. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Kraig Labs’ mission to produce and commercialize eco-friendly materials that exceed the performance and strength of native spider silk.
“This breakthrough has powerful ramifications that affect the core of how we develop future spider silk materials,” said COO Jon Rice. “These newly confirmed transgenics mark a revolutionary advancement in capability of our spider silk materials. The new tools developed by Dr. Trevor Kane and our research team will allow us to target commercial markets that were not originally on our radar.”
Screening of these samples confirms that the gene edit was successful, validating the underlying protocols and genetic constructs. Furthermore, western blot analysis, performed on the silk, confirms expression of this new and potentially much more powerful spider silk protein. These results open the door for the Company to deploy this new methodology towards a variety of tailored spider silk designs. Kraig Labs expects these new recombinant spider silk fiber lines will open up broader commercial opportunities and complement the Company’s existing Monster Silk™ and Dragon Silk™ technologies.
To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.
About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.
The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005233/en/
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
May. 29, 2019 07:45 PM EDT