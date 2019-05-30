Phunware Announces Dual Token Structure

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the introduction of the Phun utility token (“Phun”) for its Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) platform. The company’s dual token structure for MaaS ensures PhunCoin security tokens (“PhunCoin”) remain a regulated store of value, while Phun utility tokens act as a medium of exchange within the Phunware ecosystem.
Brands are able to purchase credits on the company’s blockchain-enabled data exchange to access the curated data in Phunware’s Knowledge Graph. Consumers are able to opt-in and engage with brands while maintaining full control of their digital identity. While PhunCoin captures the value of data, Phun is used in parallel to facilitate both ecosystem transactions and data collection.
“PhunCoin is a regulated investment vehicle that is available pursuant to existing securities regulations in the United States,” said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware. “However, we are excited to introduce Phun as a new utility token to not only support our ecosystem’s commercial launch worldwide, but also to enable the international community to get more actively involved as we drive towards mainstream adoption beyond our domestic borders.”
PhunCoin security token purchases afford fractional equity interests in the company’s blockchain-enabled data exchange, including ongoing monthly PhunCoin dividends to token holders totaling 2.5% of the monthly credits purchased by Phunware customers based on their respective pro rata ownership percentage. Token offerings for the United States, excluding New York residents, have been available via Reg D 506(c) and Reg CF. The Reg D 506(c) offering remains open to accredited investors, while the Reg CF offering for accredited and unaccredited investors was completed earlier this month on Republic at 350% of plan. Accredited investors can contact the company for more information about PhunCoin at [email protected], while both accredited and unaccredited investors outside the United States can contact the company for more information about Phun at [email protected].
“We want to empower consumers to take control of their digital identity by decentralizing data and eliminating the need for untrustworthy intermediaries that continue to defraud brands and consumers alike,” said Alan S. Knitowski, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phunware. “Personal data is an inalienable human right and we intend to deliver the benefits and promise of blockchain to the world’s population through the most important medium of interaction between consumers and the brands they love – a mobile device.”
A formal announcement of the company’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem launch will be provided in late June, including intermediate updates over the next several weeks as new partnerships and MaaS components are activated in support of these initiatives.
Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty and rewards (PhunCoin), and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware and @phuncoin on all social media platforms.
