Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton to Keynote FireEye Cyber Defense Summit

|May 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced details for FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2019, taking place October 7-10 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will engage in a Q&A discussion with FireEye CEO, Kevin Mandia on the geopolitical landscape and its implications for global cyber security today. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Among the keynote speaker lineup, Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will engage in a Q&A discussion with FireEye CEO, Kevin Mandia on the geopolitical landscape and its implications for global cyber security today. Secretary Clinton has been a practicing attorney and law professor, an advocate of internet freedom, First Lady, and U.S. Senator from New York, in addition to serving as the 67th United States Secretary of State.
“Differences among nations today, driven by friction in geopolitics, economics, security and technology, are having a significant impact on global cyber conflict. Secretary Clinton’s extensive knowledge of foreign policy, her firsthand experience on the front lines of diplomacy, and her understanding of the challenges facing open, democratic societies give her a unique perspective on some of the most pressing conversations shaping our world today,” said Mandia.
Empowering Defenders. Together.
“Now in its 10th year, Cyber Defense Summit brings together the brightest minds across the public and private sectors to advance the cyber security mission,” Mandia continued. “Last year’s Summit was attended by more than 1,200 individuals from 36 countries, and we expect this year’s event to connect even more security-conscious professionals.”
Mandia will also take to the keynote stage. Further speakers will be announced on the FireEye Cyber Defense Summit website over the coming weeks and months. In addition to keynotes and general sessions on October 9 and 10, the Summit will feature sessions across three tracks:
- Executive track: what managers, executives, lawyers, and boards of directors need to know about cyber security
- Practitioner track: what security practitioners need to know to mitigate, detect, and respond to cyber attacks
- Solutions track: how FireEye solutions are used on the front lines of cyber security
FireEye will also hold eight optional cyber security training courses on October 7 and 8 that will focus on alert analysis, cyber intelligence foundations, cyber threat hunting, essentials of malware analysis, Helix™ threat analytics, investigations with endpoint security, network traffic analysis, and Windows enterprise incident response.
Call for Presenters – Now Open
FireEye welcomes the expertise and creativity of industry thought leaders in shaping the topics that will be covered during Cyber Defense Summit. The company invites speakers to propose innovative, thought-provoking and relevant presentation topics for Summit breakout sessions. Submissions may be entered at https://summit.fireeye.com/presentations.html through June 10, 2019. Proposal selections will be announced July 8, 2019.
For more information and to register for FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2019, visit summit.fireeye.com
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 7,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.
© 2019 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye, Helix and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
