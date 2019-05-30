Belden Helps AV Pros Experience Smart Building Technology in Action at InfoComm 2019

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Belden Inc., a global leader in signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, will exhibit a mix of new innovations to support smart buildings and huddle spaces at InfoComm 2019 on June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.
Hands-on demonstrations in Booth No. 2561 will encourage AV professionals to experience the Belden difference first-hand and learn more about:
- 4K UHD Media Cable, which takes up to 25% less space than other HDBaseT cabling solutions, is certified for HDBaseT and Power over HDBaseT applications, and can deliver 4K content over 100 m;
- REVConnect connectivity solutions that decrease rework and simplify the termination process, including the time-saving REVConnect Preloaded Patch Panel designed for fast installation using Belden’s universal REVConnect core technology;
- FiberExpress Fusion Splice-On Connectors, which combine the benefits of fusion splicing with the simplicity of field-installable connectors; and
- Commercial AV Assemblies, which are available in various standard lengths, are UL Listed and ensure reliability in the field.
Visitors will also learn about the Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED lighting trend, the benefits of PoE lighting and how the partnership between Belden and Innovative Lighting helps smart buildings gain more control, efficiency and cost savings with LED systems.
Also joining Belden’s booth is Thinklogical, a Belden Brand that offers solutions to help organizations securely manage video-rich workflows for instant situational awareness, increased productivity and lower operating costs.
In addition to hands-on demonstrations of Thinklogical’s Integrated Client transmitter all-in-one client and Keyboard Video Mouse (KVM) transmitter module, System Management Portfolio 2 (SMP2) and TLX 10G extenders, Thinklogical will unveil the industry’s largest and highest-capacity video and KVM matrix switch:
- TLX1280, which supports 10G of uncompressed bandwidth per port. TLX1280 is scalable in increments of 32 ports up to 1,280 ports for a unidirectional 1280x1280 or bidirectional 640x640 switch.
In addition, Belden’s solutions will be showcased in the HDBaseT Alliance Booth No. 921, giving attendees an inside look at how Belden’s products are designed to support impeccable HDBaseT connectivity.
In the AV industry, the demand for higher performance communications has become more prevalent than ever before. As a result, the need has increased for professional quality cabling systems and components that can span a vast spectrum of applications. Belden’s cabling and connectivity expertise and performance in the broadcast industry has positioned it as the brand that customers and consultants have come to trust. As the industry adjusts to IP convergence throughout the broadcast and professional AV markets, Belden is well positioned with a broad product portfolio of audio, video, and communication solutions utilizing coax, fiber, hybrid fiber, multi-conductor and category cable and connectivity products including connectors, assemblies, panels and racks.
For more information about Belden’s AV solutions, and to follow what’s happening with Belden at InfoComm 2019, visit www.belden.com/infocomm or stop by Booth #C2410 to speak with a Belden expert.
Belden is a proud sponsor of the 2019 Drunk Unkles industry fundraiser at InfoComm. The fundraiser is being held June 12 at 9pm at BB Kings in Orlando. Tickets for event will be available at the Belden booth.
About Belden
Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.
About Thinklogical, A Belden Brand
Thinklogical, A Belden Brand, is a provider of highly secure KVM (keyboard, video, mouse), audio, and computer peripheral signal extension and switching solutions. Government, defense, media & entertainment, and industrial customers worldwide rely on Thinklogical’s products and services for security, high performance, continuous operation and ease of integration. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Thinklogical is headquartered in Milford, Conn. and is part of St. Louis-based Belden Inc.
Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.
