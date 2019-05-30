Intelerad s’engage à investir 75 M$ pour le développement de solutions logicielles d’imagerie médicale mettant à profit l’infonuagique et l’intelligence artificielle

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Depuis plus de 20 ans, Intelerad, chef de file en gestion de flux de travaux pour les entreprises, améliore l’efficacité des professionnels de la santé et la qualité des soins aux patients. L’entreprise a annoncé aujourd’hui un investissement de 75 millions de dollars en recherche et développement pour poursuivre sa mission et élargir son portefeuille de solutions.
« L’imagerie médicale a connu une transformation considérable au cours des 20 dernières années, et Intelerad a su se positionner aux premières lignes de cette évolution », a déclaré Paul Lepage, président et chef de la direction d’Intelerad. « Nous sommes fiers de soutenir nos clients dans le monde entier en leur offrant des services médicaux de haute qualité. »
Intelerad propose des solutions concrètes aux défis auxquels sont confrontés les systèmes de santé dans le monde, notamment l’engagement des patients, l’accès aux soins, la performance et la gestion des maladies chroniques. « Nous continuerons de transformer les soins de santé en offrant aux professionnels et à leurs patients des solutions d’imagerie médicale évolutives pouvant être déployées à l’échelle des entreprises », poursuivit M. Lepage.
Grâce aux solutions d’Intelerad, les radiologues sont en mesure de réaliser plus de 200 000 interprétations diagnostiques chaque jour, et ce, à l’échelle mondiale. L’investissement de 75 millions de dollars annoncé par l’entreprise, combiné à son engagement continu à créer des solutions de pointe pour sa clientèle mondiale, permettra de doubler le volume des études. La technologie développée par Intelerad simplifie les tâches quotidiennes des radiologues et d’autres professionnels de la santé, leur permettant d’optimiser leur efficacité, et de mettre leur expertise et leur énergie à profit pour offrir à chaque patient des services et des suivis plus personnalisés.
En misant sur l’infonuagique et l’intelligence artificielle, Intelerad se concentre sur la création de logiciels-services (SaaS) innovants pour le secteur de la santé. Par exemple, son tableau de bord de productivité infonuagique Clairvoyance intégrera l’apprentissage automatique pour fournir des données prévisionnelles aux services d’imagerie médicale. Les professionnels de la santé pourront ainsi prendre des décisions éclairées fondées sur des données en temps réel pour accélérer l’offre de soins et améliorer les résultats pour les patients.
Lors des trois dernières années, le nombre d’employés d’Intelerad a augmenté de 30 %. L’embauche d’experts et de technologues supplémentaires devrait faire doubler la taille de l’entreprise au cours des cinq prochaines années, dans le but de mettre rapidement en marché de nouvelles solutions novatrices, de continuer d’investir dans la satisfaction de la clientèle et de faire croître la présence d’Intelerad à l’échelle mondiale.
« J’ai le plaisir d’utiliser la technologie d’Intelerad au quotidien depuis maintenant 17 ans, et je peux affirmer que l’entreprise comprend réellement les besoins de la communauté de l’imagerie médicale », a affirmé le Dr Giovanni Artho, radiologue au Centre universitaire de santé McGill (CUSM). « Les solutions d’Intelerad sont hautement polyvalentes, extrêmement intuitives et évoluent constamment pour répondre à notre réalité. Elles ont une incidence immense sur notre efficacité et simplifient grandement les communications entre les membres de l’équipe soignante, ce qui nous aide à fournir des soins de premier ordre aux patients. »
Pour en savoir plus sur Intelerad, visitez Intelerad.com.
À propos d’Intelerad
Fondé en 1999, Intelerad est un fournisseur de logiciels d’imagerie médicale qui se spécialise dans les solutions de visualisation diagnostique, de production de rapports et de collaboration. La société, dont le siège social est situé à Montréal, emploie plus de 400 professionnels dans ses bureaux de Toronto et de Calgary (Canada), de Seattle (États-Unis) et de Melbourne (Australie). Intelerad offre ses services à plus de 300 organisations du secteur de la santé à l’échelle mondiale, notamment des hôpitaux, des groupes de radiologie, des centres d’imagerie, des cliniques et des groupes de téléradiologie.
Le succès d’Intelerad sur le marché international a récemment été souligné par les prix Best in KLAS 2019 : son système d’archivage et de transmission d’images (PACS) a reçu les plus hauts honneurs pour les régions du Canada et de l’Asie/Océanie, comme mentionné dans le rapport 2019 Best in KLAS: Global Software sur les logiciels mondiaux utilisés en dehors des États-Unis.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005078/fr/
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT